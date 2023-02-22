Dewatering Pumps Industry To Grow At CAGR of 5.9% And Reach $10133.4 Million by 2026 [ 250 Pages Report]

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dewatering Pumps Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global dewatering pumps market size was valued at $6,374.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $10,133.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 43.1% share, followed by Europe.

𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙨 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5399

The dewatering pumps market has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the recent years, due to high efficiency of the pumps, especially in the construction industry. Increase in metal & mineral mining activities is the key factor that boosts the adoption of dewatering pumps. The market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in adoption of dewatering pumps in the mining sector. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to strong economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in this region. Conversely, unstable prices of raw material and high operating costs associated with installation restrict the market growth.



Dewatering pumps are used to remove water from a certain area. These pumps are mainly used in applications such as construction, mining, tunneling, and water treatment plants. The pumps used in these applications are usually of a high-capacity, robust design, and are used to move large volumes of water quickly and efficiently.

The factors driving the market’s growth include the increasing demand for energy-efficient pumps, the rapid industrialization, and the growth of the mining industry. Furthermore, the increasing demand for water conservation and the growing need for sewage treatment are propelling the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into submersible, centrifugal, and diaphragm pumps. The submersible pumps segment is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to its ability to handle large amounts of water and its high efficiency.

By application, the market is divided into construction, mining, oil & gas, water treatment, and others. The construction segment is projected to dominate the market, owing to the growing demand for dewatering pumps in the construction sector, mainly in the residential and commercial buildings.

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing number of construction projects and the increasing demand for dewatering pumps in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Xylem, KSB, Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, and Atlas Copco. These players are focusing on developing new products and expanding their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge.

𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙨 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5399

The Dewatering Pumps Market has immense potential for growth, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient pumps, the rapid industrialization, and the growth of the mining industry. The key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and developing innovative products to gain a competitive edge.

More Reports –

Piping System and Piping Spools - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/piping-system-and-piping-spools-market-A07964

Global One-Way Valve - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/one-way-valve-market-A11323

Europe Fire Hydrants - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fire-hydrants-market-A07180

Ductile Iron Pipes - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ductile-iron-pipes-market/amp

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/axial-piston-hydraulic-motors-and-pumps-market