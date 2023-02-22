Choline Chloride Market Size to Surpass $ 1,114.62 Million by 2028- Rise with Steller CAGR 5% | by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner

Rising awareness about the health benefits and increasing usage of choline chloride in personal care products are propelling the Choline Chloride market growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The choline chloride market is expected to grow from US$ 793.80 million in 2022 to US$ 1,114.62 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. Choline chloride is an organic water-soluble white salt mainly used in animal feed as it promotes animal growth. It accelerates growth in chickens; therefore, it is used as an important additive in poultry feed.

The main function of choline is to prevent fatty liver syndrome (abnormal fatty infiltration) in the liver by acting as a lipotropic agent. It ensures effective utilization of the nutrients and proper metabolism of the body of the poultry livestock such as broilers and layers. It is used in the oil & gas industry as a clay control additive in fluids used for hydraulic fracturing. Also, choline chloride possesses humectant properties that make it suitable for rinse-off formulations such as soap bars and liquid body soaps.

The choline chloride market, by end-use industry, is segmented into feed industry, human nutrition, oil & gas industry, and others. In 2021, the feed industry segment dominated the market. Choline chloride has been intensively used in animal feed and appears as a liquid solution with a concentration of 75%, as this concentration is stable. The market for the feed industry segment is further bifurcated into animal feed and aqua feed.

The choline chloride market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific is the hub of prominent market players focusing on product development and innovation. The feed industry is a strong contributor to the choline chloride market growth. Asia Pacific has surfaced as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of choline chloride. The Asia Pacific choline chloride market is dominated by the presence of a number of choline chloride manufacturers such as Kemin Industries, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Jubilant Life Sciences; and BASF SE. A few other local players dominating the market are Arevin Fine Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, Muby Chemicals, and The Thai Choline Chloride (TCC) Company Ltd. The leading companies in the region are continuously looking forward to expand and increase their presence in the market. In 2017, BASF entered into a partnership with Vital Therapeutics and developed a new productformulation containing choline chloride powder. This product named Vitachol, was developed with an aim to help improve the growth rate and vitality of animals. The developed also aimed at increasing the customer base in South Asia.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Choline Chloride Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the choline chloride market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus infection has aggravated the situation and impacted the growth of several industrial sectors. Industries such as the feed industry, animal feed & aqua feed sector, oil & gas, and other similar sectors have been affected by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains that led to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. The significant decline in the growth of several industrial sectors negatively impacted the demand for choline chloride in the global market. Various industries have faced supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for choline chloride was dropped due to the shutdown of construction activities and halt in expansion or new construction of plants and factories due to the labor shortage and the reduced operational activities. However, the demand for choline chloride products remained substantial from the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the choline chloride market witnessed minimal growth during the lockdown.

The "Choline Chloride Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry, focusing on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed segmentation. The choline chloride market is segmented on the basis of end-user industry and geography. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into feed industry (animal feed and aqua feed), human nutrition, oil & gas industry, and others. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market. However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

