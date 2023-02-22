Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,394 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken Travels to New York City

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City February 23-24 to attend the United Nations Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine, marking one year of Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  Secretary Blinken will also meet with UN Secretary-General Guterres to discuss the broad range of economic, security, and humanitarian support the United States and other UN Member States are continuing to provide to Ukraine, and in particular the imperative to sustain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a vital means of addressing the global food security crisis.  During the Security Council meeting, the Secretary will underscore U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine.  The Secretary will also discuss the need for enhanced humanitarian assistance and humanitarian access to the people of Türkiye and Syria following the recent earthquakes.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken Travels to New York City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.