Secretary Blinken Travels to New York City

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City February 23-24 to attend the United Nations Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine, marking one year of Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Secretary Blinken will also meet with UN Secretary-General Guterres to discuss the broad range of economic, security, and humanitarian support the United States and other UN Member States are continuing to provide to Ukraine, and in particular the imperative to sustain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a vital means of addressing the global food security crisis. During the Security Council meeting, the Secretary will underscore U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine. The Secretary will also discuss the need for enhanced humanitarian assistance and humanitarian access to the people of Türkiye and Syria following the recent earthquakes.