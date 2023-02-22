Last Mile Delivery Market Size & Revenue By 2028: A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities | Xcellent Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global last mile delivery market size is expected to reach USD 75493.50 million in 2028 and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly growing automotive, retail, food and beverages, and manufacturing industries, latest trend of door-to-door delivery, and advancements in drones, droids, and autonomous ground vehicles are expected to drive global market revenue growth between 2022 and 2028. Get the Sample PDF Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart): https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/193968

Last mile delivery is a process of providing faster, easier and smoother shipping of goods and products directly to the consumers. It is the last step of the total delivery process in which the parcel is moved from a transportation hub to its final destination, usually a personal residence, office, or retail store. Last mile delivery services are rapidly gaining traction owing to changing consumer behavior and lifestyle patterns, growing preference for online shopping, and increasing demand for fast, cost-effective door-to-door delivery. These services are widely used across various sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail, healthcare, and mail and packages.

Factors such as increasing trading activities, changing consumer patterns, rapid advancements in delivery vehicles, and rising inclination towards autonomous delivery are expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

However, factors such as rising corruption in the supply chain, lack of transparency among online sellers, insufficient routing, unpredictability in transit, unavailability of proper delivery infrastructure, and lack of funds to upgrade delivery tools and technology are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Last Mile Delivery Market Recent Developments:



In March 2022, Google announced the launch of an integrated last mile fleet solution to assist feel operators from initial e-commerce orders to final delivery. The company decided to launch this as millions of packages go missing or undelivered every year due to wrong addresses or unavailability of consumers to receive packages.

In September 2022, Celcius Logistics announced the launch of special, tech-enabled supply chain solutions for last mile delivery. The product is expected to address and fix India’s fragile cold supply chains.

The global last mile delivery market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:



Market Segment by Type:

B2C

B2B

B2C Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:



The B2C segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, rising B2C marketing, increasing penetration of online platforms for shopping, and food delivery, and high focus on improving B2C services.

Market Segment by Application:



3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

3C Products Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:



The 3C products segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding consumer electronic sector, increasing penetration of internet services and smart devices, rising demand for computer, communication, and consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, digital cameras, and computers, and rising adoption of online delivery.

Last Mile Delivery Market Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:



North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be due to rapid advancements in last mile delivery systems, rising penetration of internet and smart devices, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, and high demand for last mile delivery across food, e-commerce, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors. In addition, presence of robust key players and high focus on improving delivery services are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

