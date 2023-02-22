Coveo Announces Next Relevance 360° Event - Beyond Personalization; Profitize Experiences with AI

Hear Directly from Coveo, Salesforce and Caleres Executives on How to Profitize your Enterprise, Reduce Costs and Grow Revenue with AI

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising within digital experiences, announced the speakers for the next Coveo Relevance 360° virtual event. Madhav Thattai, SVP & COO, Customer Success Strategy & Operations at Salesforce and Jeff Angus, VP IT, Ecommerce at Caleres will join Coveo C-suite executives on March 23, 2023 at 11:00AM ET for a virtual 60-minute master class on how to profitize experiences with AI.



In less than an hour, attendees will find out how AI can:

Transform ecommerce experiences to make them relevant, personalized, and much more profitable.​

experiences to make them relevant, personalized, and much more profitable.​ Transform customer service to boost CSAT while significantly reducing cost-to-serve​.

to boost CSAT while significantly reducing cost-to-serve​. Transform the entire customer AND employee experience to offer a best-in-class “Total Experience” . Relevant, unified, optimized.

. Relevant, unified, optimized. Get a real-world, behind-the-scenes look at how two leading enterprises, Salesforce and Caleres, are using Coveo AI to project a strong, confident 2023.​

“We believe winning enterprises focus on two crucial things, especially during times of economic uncertainty,” said Louis Tetu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “They stay laser focused on better serving their customers without adding costs, and they seek ways to maximize revenue and profitability with a better commerce experience. We believe we are in the “optimized experience economy”, and that digital is just table stakes. Offering 1:1 personalized and relevant digital experiences that are optimized to boost profitability is the new imperative for enterprises. Companies can either invest in AI and use data to help optimize that challenge at scale, or will likely have to compete against it.”

Find out what is working well from these experts:

Louis Tetu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo.

Laurent Simoneau, Founder, President, and CTO at Coveo.

Madhav Thattai, SVP & COO, Customer Success at Salesforce, the world’s #1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform for marketing, sales, commerce, service, and IT teams.

Jeff Angus, VP IT, Ecommerce at Caleres , an American footwear company that owns and operates a variety of footwear brands including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more.​

Interested in a deeper dive? Coveo is also hosting “New in Coveo” sessions following Relevance 360°. Choose from four different tracks, covering ecommerce, service, workplace, and website, all tailored to help specific enterprise needs.

Are you ready to learn how to deliver great experiences profitably with the power of AI? Secure your spots at Relevance 360° and “New in Coveo” sessions now. For more information on event speakers and to sign up, visit: https://get.coveo.com/relevance360/

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect while ensuring optimal business performance, and that applied AI is an imperative to achieve these goals.

Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform that injects search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence into digital experiences such as commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless, and can easily integrate into almost any digital experience. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible financial value to our customers by helping to drive improvements in conversion, revenue, and margins, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI platform powers digital experience relevance for many of the world’s most innovative brands, serving millions of people and billions of interactions, and is supported by a large network of global systems integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is a Salesforce ISV Partner, a Global SAP CX Partner, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

