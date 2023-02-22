Painting a Unique Picture of Digital Users: Environics Analytics Launches Opticks Digital Powered by Vividata

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the launch of Opticks Digital Powered by Vividata, a robust database providing a new multi-channel view of the online Canadian consumer. With measures for over 1,100 apps and websites, Opticks Digital ties granular online activity to consumer segments enabling organizations to use the insights for local marketing, tailored messaging and media planning.



Leveraging privacy-compliant data collected by Vividata, Opticks Digital enables users to analyze web and app behaviour linked to over 500 variables from Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer. And because all EA Opticks databases are delivered at the segment and postal code level, the analysis can be done for custom audiences even down to local trade areas. Marketers will also be able to view the usage patterns through the lens of EA’s PRIZM segmentation.

In summary, Opticks Digital, using the PRIZM lens, will help marketers and analysts:

Create a media plan across channels

Tailor messaging for ads using cross-tabulations of visit data and psychographics

Understand which PRIZM segments are frequent vs. occasional visitors

Get a view of time typically spent on websites or apps

Link to other EA databases to inform campaigns and media strategy



“Canadian consumers’ digital behaviour is constantly evolving,” says Jan Kestle, President and Founder of Environics Analytics. “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Vividata and very much appreciate the quality of their data. Combining Vividata’s SCC/Digital with EA’s segmentation and demographic capabilities to create Opticks Digital means that organizations will now have the insights they need to make local, data-driven decision-making and, ultimately, better serve their customers.”

“We are excited to partner once again with EA to leverage our strengths and create this best-in-class digital product” says Pat Pellegrini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Vividata. “SCC/Digital has continually expanded digital measurement since its first release more than 2 years ago, using our passive digital panel, Metrica, which was launched in the summer of 2019. This new product is the natural next step for this unique and comprehensive database that has been a breakthrough for digital behavioural measurement in Canada.”

Opticks Digital Powered by Vividata data is updated annually and can be accessed through EA’s SaaS platform, ENVISION, which allows users to create dashboards, reports and maps quickly and easily. This product adds value to our other digital behavioural databases, such as ClickScapes and Opticks Powered by AskingCanadians, and is also available through project work via EA analysts.

For more information on Opticks Digital Powered by Vividata, please visit: https://environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/data/behavioural/opticks-digital-powered-by-vividata.

For additional information on other products and services from Environics Analytics, please visit www.environicsanalytics.com or contact us at inquiries@environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

About Vividata

Vividata is Canada’s authoritative source for consumer and cross-media insights, and the leading provider of cross platform audience measurement. Used by over 500 agencies, advertisers and media companies, the SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer is the largest syndicated study in the country, surveying over 40,000 Canadians and reporting on 40 markets, over 4,000 brands and 60,000 variables in each release.

Through syndicated surveys and reports, segmentations, custom studies, first and third-party data integration opportunities, and strategic partnerships, Vividata provides a complete suite of unified solutions for actionable data.

