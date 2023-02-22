Global Pet DNA Testing Market Size Poised for Significant Growth with 9.21% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD 641 Million by 2030

Exploring the Surging Demand for Pet DNA Testing and its Impact on the Animal Healthcare Industry: [214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Pet DNA Testing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 321 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 641 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.21% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DNA MY DOG, Wisdom Panel, GENSOL DIAGNOSTICS, LLC, Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd, Basepaws, Inc., Embark Veterinary, Inc., PetDx, Neogen Corp, FidoCure, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pet DNA Testing Market By Sample-Type (Semen, Saliva, Blood, And Others), By Animal (Dogs, Cats, And Others), By End-User (Veterinarians, Breeders, And Pet Owners), By Test (Genetic Diseases, Breed Profile, And Health & Wellness), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Pet DNA Testing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 321 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 641 Million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.21% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Pet DNA Testing? How big is the Pet DNA Testing Industry?

Pet DNA Testing Report Coverage & Overview:

Pet DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) testing is similar to human DNA testing. These processes help to analyze the DNA of animals that are cared for by pet owners. The results of the test are beneficial in determining the ancestry, breed, and other genetic information of a pet for further medical or non-medical uses. Additionally, pet DNA testing provides valuable information to the owners since it can alert them in advance about any impending health condition or genetic makeup, in general.

These tests require the collection of samples in the form of blood, hair, saliva, or other bodily aspects of the pet that contain DNA protein which is sent to testing laboratories that conduct advanced analysis on the collected sample. The process involves DNA extraction followed by analysis and comparison with other DNA-related information in the database like markers or breeds. It is also essential in generating information related to the pet’s biological history which is an important aspect of pet well-being and care. Many pet owners consider them as an integral part of the family and are willing to bear the high expenses that come along with the responsibility of owning a pet.

Global Pet DNA Testing Market: Growth Dynamics

The global pet DNA testing market is projected to grow owing to several factors and the most dominating of which is the generally changing mindset of the younger generation, either in a couple or independently, to choose to own a pet and care for them. Many people consider pets less expensive than children in terms of education, medicine, and other care.

Furthermore, pet parents are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of DNA testing which can be seen in the quality of medical, precautionary, and cure care provided to them. It can not only help reduce any future health risk but also enables an understanding of the overall genetics of the pet allowing them to make informed decisions regarding pet care. In addition to this, the growing pet healthcare industry could witness global market growth as a collateral impact. The animal or pet healthcare industry is propelling the need for DNA testing. The demand for genetic research on animals and breeding has registered accelerated growth in the last few years and could be a pet DNA testing industry propeller during the forecast period.

Several growth restraint factors are expected to limit global sales and one of the key factors is the lack of awareness amongst a large segment of pet owners who do not completely understand the actual benefits of pet DNA testing reports. Certain regions also exhibit high technological limitations further causing less awareness rate and leading to loss of revenue. DNA testing can sometimes cost higher than other health tests for pets, especially in countries that have limited pet healthcare infrastructure and availability of scarce veterinarians, clinics, and other necessary tools.

The growing awareness may provide excellent growth opportunities while privacy concerns could challenge the pet DNA testing expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 321 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 641 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players DNA MY DOG, Wisdom Panel, GENSOL DIAGNOSTICS, LLC, Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd, Basepaws, Inc., Embark Veterinary, Inc., PetDx, Neogen Corp, and FidoCure Key Segment By Sample Type, By Animal, By End-user, By Test, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Pet DNA Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pet DNA testing market is segmented based on sample type, animal, end-user, test, and region

Based on animal, the global market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others

In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the dogs segment

The segmental domination is majorly driven because these animals are the top most-adopted pets in the world, followed by cats with a marginal difference

The high importance given to the ancestry of dogs and the ongoing breeding programs related to them are also significant reasons for the growth in the segment

Dogs are prone to high health concerns and their DNA testing is further encourages because of the low cost of the test as compared to tests for other animals

Almost 38% of US households own a dog as a pet

Based on sample type, the pet DNA testing industry is segmented into semen, saliva, blood, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into veterinarians, breeders, and pet owners

Based on the test, the global market is divided into genetic diseases, breed profile, and health & wellness.

In 2021, the pet DNA testing industry registered the highest CAGR in the breed profile segment followed by genetic diseases, and health & wellness

The breed profile tests help in identifying the breed that is present in the pet’s genetic makeup or ancestry. This information is vital to determine personality traits, physical characteristics, and associated health risks

Genetic diseases testing can help obtain data related to predisposition or inherited medical conditions

Most dog DNA test kits available in the market show an accuracy rate of 90%

The global Pet DNA Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Sample Type

Semen

Saliva

Blood

Others

By Animal

Dogs

Cats

Others

By End-user

Veterinarians

Breeders

Pet Owners

By Test

Genetic Diseases

Breed Profile

Health & Wellness

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pet DNA Testing market include -

DNA MY DOG

Wisdom Panel

GENSOL DIAGNOSTICS LLC

Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd

Basepaws Inc.

Embark Veterinary Inc.

PetDx

Neogen Corp

FidoCure

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global pet DNA testing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.21% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global pet DNA testing market size was valued at around USD 0.321 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 0.641 billion, by 2030.

The pet DNA testing industry is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of pet adoption and care

Based on end-user segmentation, pet owners were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on sample-type segmentation, saliva was the leading sample in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pet DNA Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pet DNA Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pet DNA Testing Industry?

What segments does the Pet DNA Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pet DNA Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Sample Type, By Animal, By End-user, By Test, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to lead the global pet DNA testing market with the US emerging as the top contributing region. Factors driving the growth are high pet ownership, high disposable income allowing them to spare extra expenses for a regular pet health checkup, the general pet consideration as a family, and other social or economical factors. The region is also endowed with an excellent technical infrastructure that lets it conduct complex DNA testing with highly accurate results. The high accessibility and affordability to pet DNA testing is another growth contributor. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest emerging markets for the global industry mainly driven by the growing number of pet parents and increasing rate of market player entry, both at the domestic level as well as international players.



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2023, DNA My Dog, a leading consumer-based dog DNA testing service provider, announced the company’s latest canine breed-analysis service using the Premium Breed ID test and Essential Breed ID test. Both of these methods will use a database of more than 350 breeds

In December 2022, Prenetics Global Limited, a leading biotechnology firm, announced the launch of CirclePaw which is an advanced canine DNA test that will cover more than 200 sets of information on various behavioral and genetic aspects of dogs

