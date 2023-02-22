Anticonvulsant Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 8,030.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Growing prevalence of neurological disorders and epilepsy driving the demand for anticonvulsant drugs in the global market.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market:

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as product approval by key market players is expected to drive the global anticonvulsant drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, SK Life Science, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for XCOPRI (cenobamate tablets) to treat partial-onset seizures in adults. The recommended maintenance dose of XCOPRI, following a titration (medication adjustment) period, is 200 mg daily, however, some patients may need an additional titration to 400 mg daily, the maximum recommended dose, based on their clinical response and tolerability.

Anticonvulsant Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 6,757.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 2.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 8,030.4 Mn

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Drug Class: Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Aromatic allylic alcohols, Carboxamides, Triazine, AMPA receptor antagonists, Carbamate, Hydantoin, Fatty Acid Derivative, GABA analogs, Valproylamides, Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.)

Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Aromatic allylic alcohols, Carboxamides, Triazine, AMPA receptor antagonists, Carbamate, Hydantoin, Fatty Acid Derivative, GABA analogs, Valproylamides, Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.) By Route of Administration: Enteral, Parenteral

Enteral, Parenteral By Indication: Epilepsy, Neuropathic pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.)

Epilepsy, Neuropathic pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: Novartis AG, GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Zogenix, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Alkem Labs, SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Eisai Co., Ltd, Angelini S.p.a., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Unichem Laboratories, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuropathix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Life Science, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. Growth Drivers: Increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory authorities

Increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about epilepsy treatment Restraints & Challenges: Increasing number of product recall by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anticonvulsant drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as product approvals by the key market players. For instance, in March 2022, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ZTALMY (ganaxolone) for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 (cyclin-dependent kinase-like) deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older. CDD is a rare form of genetic epilepsy which is characterized by early onset, difficult-to-control seizures, and severe neuro-developmental impairment.

Among indications, Epilepsy is expected to boost the market due to increasing product approval by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Brivaracetam tablets, indicated for treatment of epilepsy that help to control partial onset seizures.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anticonvulsant drugs market are Novartis AG, GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Zogenix, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Alkem Labs, SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Eisai Co., Ltd, Angelini S.p.a., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Unichem Laboratories, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuropathix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Life Science, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Drug Class: Barbiturates Benzodiazepines Aromatic allylic alcohols Carboxamides Triazine AMPA receptor antagonists Carbamate Hydantoin Fatty Acid Derivative GABA analogs Valproylamides Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.)

Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Enteral Parenteral

Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Indication: Epilepsy Neuropathic pain Anxiety Fibromyalgia Bipolar Disorder Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.)

Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



