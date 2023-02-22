DX3 Canada to Host Retail, Marketing & Tech Event in Toronto on March 1-2

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DX3 Canada, the largest conference and trade show in Canada dedicated to retail, marketing and technology, will be held at the Toronto Congress Centre on March 1-2, 2023. With over a decade of conference production experience, DX3 Events has established DX3 Canada as one of North America’s premier industry events.



DX3 Canada is a response to the rapid changes and unforeseen shocks that will likely continue to rock the retail sector. With anticipation of bringing together 15+ exhibitors, 150+ illustrious speakers and 2,000+ attendees, DX3 Canada is at the forefront of cutting-edge thought leadership at the cross-section of three exciting sectors.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, consumer expectations have become much more fluid. This period has seen the ushering in of new online business models, work-from-home mandates and a lightning pace of digital transformation. In this dramatically altered environment, a new relationship has been forged between marketing, technology and success in retail businesses.

This once-in-a-century shift has spurred a much greater emphasis on customized consumer experiences and the importance of addressing these fast-changing circumstances, cultivating actionable strategies for greater retention and unlocking hidden revenue streams so that depleted enterprises can continue to thrive.

The name of the game has changed from fighting to lock in the most conveniently located physical storefront to being technologically optimized across production, warehousing, distribution, payments, customer service and merchandising.

DX3’s two-day event will feature three key components: the Retail Summit, where the world’s most innovative retail professionals and technology leaders will share their expert insights; the Marketing and Innovation Summit, where the premier marketers will teach running successful campaigns, brand-building and marketing skills; and the Hybrid Edition, where attendees immerse themselves into the latest concepts and technological offerings presented by leading industry specialists.

At the event, attendees will actively engage with industry veterans and illustrious thought leaders, who will share their experiences and key insights in a variety of formats, including keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions.

As part of the Retail Summit, keynotes will be delivered by:

Barbara De Laere, CEO, Saje Natural Wellness, will present ‘Major Forces Shaping Retail’

John DeFranco, CCO, Staples, will speak on ‘Retail 2023: The Immediate Future’

Pino Di Ioia, CEO, Beavertails, will discuss ‘Retail Edition: Brand as Business’

Jody Steinhauer, founder, president and CBO (chief bargain officer), The Bargains Group, will share her extensive expertise.

Information-packed panel discussions will include highly relevant topics such as:

Retail Media Momentum Powered by Criteo

Building Future-Proof Tech

The Magic of Data

Fearless Female Entrepreneurs

Employment and Staffing in Retail

Retail Innovation

Eye-opening innovation showcase sessions will be conducted by Stuart Ford, COO, DropIt on ‘Combating Over Inventorying by Optimising Omnichannel Models’; Joe Szala, VP, North America, Loyal Guru; and Giovanni Guardalben, CEO, KipCast (Highstreet.io). These workshops will highlight how these companies are pushing the envelope in the world of technology-driven retail.

Parallelly, the Marketing & Innovation Summit will host discussions with invited speakers and the senior leadership of marquee companies. Keynotes will be presented by:

Alex Attumalil, VP, Global CISO, UnderArmour, will speak on ‘Retail and Cyber Security’

Stéphanie Mercier, digital strategist, Nventive, will present ‘Mobile Application and Loyalty Program: How to Maximize Their Potential? Powered by Nventive’

Sajad Semsar, director, marketing technology/digital strategy, Bell, will discuss ‘Attracting, Developing and Retaining Top Marketing Talent’

​​Justine Melman, chief customer officer, AIR MILES, will enlighten attendees about ‘The Future Power of Loyalty’

Attendees will also experience an interactive fireside chat with MoEngage in an intimate atmosphere. Additionally, the summit will include panel discussions by a multitude of highly accomplished industry leaders, including:

Leaders of the Future

Sustainable Technology Solutions

Express to Impress

Keeping up with the Customers

Sustainability and Innovations

Social Media Marketing: Do and Don’ts.

DX3Talks are interactive, actionable workshops which show you HOW TO implement strategies, discover new concepts, roll out products and assimilate expert advice. Spread across both days, these workshops are free to access with a show-floor pass or any of the all-access passes, and will cover key themes such as creative strategy and digital out-of-home models, technical SEO, online shopping in multilingual markets, distributed ledger technology for retail, and innovative skills as a retailer and the entrepreneurial and innovative mindset.

By absorbing these invaluable insights, attendees will be better equipped than ever to cut through the noise, identify meaningly trends, mobilize resources, overcome challenges and generate real impact to maximize reach and profitability.

The conference will also host a two-day exhibition showcasing cutting-edge improvements in retail, marketing and technology segments.

Past attendees have included senior officials from organizations such as Adidas, Allstate, ALDO Group, Accenture, NFL, BESTBUY, SONY, Chatime, Clorox, P&G and Coca Cola among several other household names.

By interacting with seasoned professionals, receiving guidance and direction from highly sought-after leaders, learning from multiple insightful discussions and connecting first-hand with the latest products and services, retail, marketing and technology professionals can develop the latest tools and methodologies to drive positive change within this highly competitive environment.

To join in this event, register at https://www.dx3canada.com/register

Purchase your conference pass to enjoy full access to this iconic conference!

