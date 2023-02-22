Adamas One to Initiate Up to $7.5 Million Share Repurchase Plan

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of Adamas One’s outstanding common stock. This share repurchase authorization is effective immediately.



Adamas One’s shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, privately negotiated block transactions, or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing of the purchase, the number of shares repurchased, and the prices paid for the shares under the program will depend on general business and market conditions, the trading price of Adamas One’s common stock and corporate and regulatory limitations

“As we ramp up our consumer-focused operations, to meet the growing demand in our industry, we believe it is essential that we continue to support shareholder value. We believe that the current stock price is not reflective of the value and opportunity that Adamas brings to the market. Given this gap in perception, our board of directors has approved a up to a $7.5 million dollar share buyback."We believe this stock buyback program demonstrates our commitment to shareholders. In the meantime, we are completing final preparations for the consumer launch of our lab-based diamond jewelry. We will continue to update our shareholders with company developments as appropriate,” stated Adamas One CEO, Jay Grdina.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

