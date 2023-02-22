The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2023
Best of Houzz, the annual people’s choice award recognized The Closet Works for both talent and customer service
At The Closet Works, we provide a first-class interaction that will ensure total satisfaction and enduring customer loyalty and we are pleased to be recognized by our friends at Houzz.”MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Design and Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. The 33-year-old custom organization solutions company was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
— David Cutler, President, The Closet Works.
Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2022. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
“Best of Houzz 2023” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.
“Our culture is laser-focused on building strong and enduring customer relationships,” said David Cutler, President, The Closet Works. “At The Closet Works, we provide a first-class interaction that will ensure total satisfaction and enduring customer loyalty and we are pleased to be recognized by our friends at Houzz.”
"We are thrilled to highlight incredibly talented and customer-driven pros from the Houzz community through the Best of Houzz awards," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "At Houzz, we strive to support professionals from building their brands and attracting clients, to managing their business efficiently and profitably, and collaborating with clients. The Best of Houzz awards provide a distinctive mark of credibility for homeowners looking for pros on Houzz. We congratulate all the winners for everything they’ve accomplished in 2022 and look forward to seeing their work and positive reviews in the year ahead."
About The Closet Works Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. is one of the country’s leading custom organization solutions companies. We’ve been operating continuously since our founding in 1990. The company serves the Philadelphia 5-county region and many areas of New Jersey.
It continues to grow and prosper by combining the latest in innovative design and technology with an extraordinary staff of experts who design, manufacture and install the highest-quality products on the market. In addition to our direct sales activities, The Closet Works sells products through a network of more than 40 authorized Dealers in 13 states. For more information, visit The Closet Works.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them to win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their business efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.
