[310 Pages Report] Ductile Iron Pipes Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.3% And Is Projected To Reach $19.2 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ductile iron pipes market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Ductile iron pipe is made from the same types of raw materials as ordinary cast iron pipe; however, ductile iron pipes have carbon molecules in different configurations than cast iron. This makes them more bendable without breaking, hence they are called ductile. Ductile iron pipes are widely used for the distribution of potable water and the collection of wastewater.

𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙨 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17454

Ductile iron pipes are made from a mixture of iron ore, carbon, and other alloying elements. They are widely used in municipal water systems, irrigation systems, and other industrial applications due to their superior corrosion resistance, high strength and durability, and cost-effectiveness. The growing demand for these pipes in the water and sewerage infrastructure sector is expected to propel the ductile iron pipes market during the forecast period.

The surging demand for ductile iron pipes in the developing countries is another factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for potable water, sewage systems, and other industrial applications in the developing countries is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the stringent regulations imposed by governments on the use of plastic pipes are expected to further bolster the demand for ductile iron pipes in the coming years.

The increasing demand for ductile iron pipes in oil and gas industries is also expected to drive the market growth. The oil and gas industry requires pipes that are strong, durable, and resistant to corrosion and other damages. Ductile iron pipes are ideal for this application due to their superior properties. Additionally, the rising investments in the oil and gas sector are expected to create more opportunities for the ductile iron pipes market in the coming years.

However, the high cost of ductile iron pipes is expected to restrain the market growth. The high cost of these pipes is a major hindrance for the end-users and is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The ductile iron pipes market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global players. The key players of the market are TKM Industries, Saint-Gobain, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Jindal Saw, McWane, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙉𝙤𝙬 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙨 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17454

In conclusion, the ductile iron pipes market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for these pipes in the water and sewerage infrastructure sector, oil and gas industries, and other industrial applications is expected to propel the market growth. Additionally, the stringent regulations imposed by governments and the rising investments in the oil and gas sector are expected to further bolster the market growth.

More Reports –

Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/africa-australia-and-new-zealand-dewatering-pumps-market-A10545

India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-steel-and-alloy-casting-valves-market-A10388

Heavy-duty Pumps - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/heavy-duty-pumps-market

Dewatering Pumps - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dewatering-pumps-market

Variable Displacement Pumps - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/variable-displacement-pumps-market

