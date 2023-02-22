CareDx Showcases Clinical Value of Multimodality and AI Innovation at the American Society of Transplantation Cutting Edge of Transplantation Meeting

CareDx Hosting Pan-Organ Symposium, "Elevating Transplant Care by Combining Molecular Diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence"

CareDx, Inc. CDNA, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers -- today announced that it is showcasing the clinical value of multimodality and artificial intelligence innovation at the annual American Society of Transplantation Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) meeting taking place February 23-25, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We are excited to be part of this year's CEoT meeting which brings together world-class leaders who are collectively challenging the status quo by driving innovation and new frontiers in transplantation," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "I am extremely proud of the progress CareDx has made in bolstering these efforts by providing innovative, multimodal and artificial intelligence-enabled solutions that are poised to make a seminal difference in improving patients' long-term allograft health."

CareDx has assembled leading experts who will discuss the latest scientific advancements in kidney, heart, and lung transplantation. The symposium, "Elevating Transplant Care by Combining Molecular Diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence," will be held on Friday, February 24, from 7:00 am – 8:15 am. Speakers include:

Abdominal

Sanjiv Anand, MD, MS, Medical Director, Living Donor Kidney Program, Intermountain Medical Center

Enver Akalin, MD, FAST, FASN, Medical Director, Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, Montefiore Medical Center; Director, Transplant Nephrology Fellowship, Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Titte "Srini" Srinivas, MD, MBA, FAST, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations, CareDx

Nikhil Agrawal, MD, Senior Medical Director, CareDx

Cardiothoracic

Sean Pinney, MD, Professor of Medicine; Co-Director, Heart and Vascular Center; Director, Richard P. Parrillo Family Center for Clinical and Translational Cardiology; Director, Advanced Heart Failure, Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, University of Chicago Medicine

Howard Huang, MD, Transplant Pulmonologist and Lung Transplantation Section Chief, Houston Methodist J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center

Jeremy Kobulnik, MD, MHSc, Medical Director, CareDx

"This year's CEoT meeting theme, 'embracing new frontiers in transplantation' is fortuitous given the recent addition of dd-cfDNA in the ISHLT (International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation) guidelines. Molecular surveillance is gaining momentum and I am proud to be part of the American Society of Transplantation committee that wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services advocating for continued advancement of biomarker research in organ transplantation," said Sean Pinney, MD, Professor of Medicine; Co-Director, Heart and Vascular Center; Director, Richard P. Parrillo Family Center for Clinical and Translational Cardiology; Director, Advanced Heart Failure, Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, University of Chicago Medicine. "Molecular biomarkers are increasingly being considered as an effective non-invasive alternative to biopsy that can help clinicians assess allograft function and rejection."

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

