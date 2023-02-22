Submit Release
RoviSys Announces Establishment of Office in Dublin, Ireland

Expansion to Ireland reflects a strategic decision to continue strengthening European presence and cater to customers who prefer partners with a regional presence.

DUBLIN, Ireland (PRWEB) February 22, 2023

RoviSys, a global provider of control systems integration, building automation, information management solutions, and enterprise and industrial networks announced today the continued expansion of operations in Europe with a new office located in Dublin, Ireland. This new location allows RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies to better support existing customers across the EU, while developing new relationships. The office is conveniently located and provides space for a growing group of engineers, managers, and support staff.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of operations to Ireland. The Dublin office will support an existing client base, with a focus on developing new opportunities, and working closely with our European headquarters in The Netherlands," said Matthew Wise, European Director. "The Irish office and engineering team will be supported by our staff of 60 engineers in The Netherlands and will expand to 10+ engineers by 2023 year end."

RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies solutions are designed for transparency and sustainability, and include design, control, analytics, and audits with a focus on Life Sciences, Data Centers, Food and Beverage, and Industrial Manufacturing. Through professional partnerships and a commitment to vendor and platform independence, RoviSys services customers from eight office locations in North America, four office locations across Southeast Asia, and over 1000 employees with experience and knowledge to improve operational and financial results for any organization.

About RoviSys

The RoviSys Company is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, and enterprise and industrial networks. Since 1989, we have built a reputation of quality and continuity, technical expertise, and attentive customer service. We are distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization and integrate technology for the Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Data Center, Building Management, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood and Oil & Gas industries.
For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rovisys_announces_establishment_of_office_in_dublin_ireland/prweb19181811.htm

