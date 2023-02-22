The Gatorverse Announces Application to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) 2023 for University of Florida Alumni Team

/EIN News/ -- Florida’s First Official Alumni Team Set to Feature Corey Brewer on Roster, Taurean Green as Head Coach

Gainesville, Florida, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OTCQB: OLKR) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2023 Gatorverse team, a University of Florida men’s basketball alumni team planning to compete in this year’s The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

TBT is a high stakes, single elimination tournament airing on ESPN that brings together 64 teams from around the country each summer and awards a $1 million winner-takes-all prize to the champions. Set to enter its 10th summer of competition, TBT has awarded more than $13M in prize money, and its four most recent champions have been alumni teams representing the likes of Ohio State, Marquette, Syracuse, and the University of Buffalo.

Gatorverse TBT will be coached by Taurean Green and the roster is set to include Corey Brewer, both members of the Gator’s 2006 & 2007 NCAA Championship teams. Additional player commitments include Egor Koulechov, Kevaughn Allen, and Keith Stone. The team will make further roster announcements on the team’s social pages, @gatoververse_io on Twitter. The Gatorverse TBT team will hold a training camp in Gainesville in July and also host a legendary exhibition game and fan event. The remaining roster and coaching staff will include notable Gator alumni.

Brian Klatsky, President, and Founder of OpenLocker said, “We look forward to offering fans access to their favorite Gator legends and competing as professional athletes on the floor together again. The Gator fan base will have a lot to get excited about this summer in a traditionally quiet time on the college sports calendar.”

As the official hospitality partner of the Gatorverse, StayGainesville will offer complimentary accommodations to the TBT team during training camp and discounted rates on its 60+ rental properties to all Gatorverse members, UF student-athletes and their families. StayGainesville properties are conveniently located in Gainesville near stadiums and event venues.

The Gatorverse is an exclusive community for UF fans offering virtual and real-world utility connected to local merchants via a digital access pass that fans can claim for free on the platform. To fulfill its mission of putting the athletes first in this new era of NIL, Gatorverse pays a majority of the revenue generated from sales of its collectibles to the student-athletes. This compensation model enables the fans to engage and support their favorite student-athletes directly.

For more information about the Gatorverse, go to https://gatorverse.io or contact Lauren Klatsky at lauren@openlocker.io.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

OPENLOCKER is a registered trademark, and LOCKERMANIA, BONE YARD HUSKYZ CLUB, ROWDY REDZ, PROWLERZ CLUB, GATORVERSE and MADDY BADDYZ are trademarks of, Openlocker Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io