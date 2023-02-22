GamesRules.com: The Largest Online Resource Of Rules For Card And Board Games Expands Into Rules For Every Sport And Games By Occasion

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameRules.com provides its readers with a detailed yet succinct explanation of the most popular games in the world. Its team of passionate gamers has researched the most popular card games, board games, dice games, and their rules, as well as including their unique variations, obscure rules, and differences in how they’re played all over the world.

With already over 2000 game rules available, the website has now expanded into rules for every sport, such as discus, bull riding, and beach volleyball, as well as adding a new section of ‘Games by Occasion’ that features holiday, party, and event specific games and their rules.

Additionally, to further supplement its new sections expansions, GameRules.com is calling for any writers with familiarity in sports, or if they have any fun and unique game ideas for various events, to join its team.

Robert Miller from GameRules.com, states, “With GameRules I hope that we can create a fun and educational community for anyone that wants to learn and enjoy games from all over the world. Let us, together, create the best collection of quality game rules. Please contact us if you want to contribute, as we'd love to feature your work under our newly added game rules sections.”

Rules For Every Game

GameRules.com has several different sections, such as card games, board games , games for any occasion, and rules for any sport, where you can find a detailed explanation of each game, the equipment that should be included (like dice, the game board, and player markers) and the rules of the game.

Board Games



Online at GameRules.com, you can find 100s of modern, old, and forgotten board games to enjoy with your friends and family, including Lost Ruins of Arnak, The Wolves, Fantasy Ranch, and Mind the Gap.

Card Games



Whether you are looking for a fun way to spend a rainy day or want to experience new card games to show your friends, you can find several of the most popular and obscure card games (as well as all their variations), such as Summer Camp, Codenames: Online, Accordion Solitaire, and Celestial at GameRules.com.

Rules for Sport



An ideal resource for teachers, parents and sports enthusiasts, GameRules.com’s new rules for sport section offers you the history, rules, essential techniques, and equipment needed for a range of sports.

You can find an assortment of information on common high school sports like American football, netball, and lacrosse, as well as the latest rules for more unique sports, such as discus, bobsled, bull riding, sumo wrestling.

Games for Any Occasion



Whether you are a parent planning your child’s birthday party or a teacher looking for a fun way for your students to learn new skills, GameRules.com now offers a comprehensive list of games for any occasion , as well as their rules, description, and equipment.

These include:

10 Fun Games for the Best Kid’s Field Day

10 Classic Outdoor Games for Kids

10 Bachelorette Party Games that Everyone is Guaranteed to Love

9 Best Games to Play at Your Gender Reveal

Using GameRules.com’s ‘10 Fun Games for the Best Kid’s Field Day’ as an example, the website explains that opting for one of its classic field day games will "bring together all of the children and help them make some awesome memories.”

Some of the field day games that the website suggests are:

Scavenger Hunt : This game is a great way to lift up the children's energy while testing their problem-solving skills.

: This game is a great way to lift up the children's energy while testing their problem-solving skills. Three-Legged Race : A classic field day game, the three-legged race is an ideal game to encourage positive social skills and the fun of competition.

: A classic field day game, the three-legged race is an ideal game to encourage positive social skills and the fun of competition. Tug of War: Tire out the children by having them pull on a rope with all their might to win the game.



