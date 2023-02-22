ShardSecure® Announces New VP of Product, Joe Sorial

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, is pleased to welcome Joe Sorial as its new VP of Product. With extensive experience in the field, Sorial will help continue ShardSecure's significant momentum in the cloud data security market.

Sorial joins ShardSecure from his most recent position as VP of Product Management at Gurucul, a global cybersecurity and analytics company. Prior to that, he worked as a security solutions executive for global VAD, MSP, and solution provider ePlus, and in several VP and leadership roles at Lumeta Corporation, acquired by FireMon in 2018.

With additional experience as a product manager at companies including Sirius XM Radio, ALK Technologies, and Motorola Mobility, Sorial will bring significant management expertise to ShardSecure. He will be responsible for leading the company's product vision and technology roadmap at ShardSecure.

"I'm excited to join ShardSecure at this pivotal point in the company's growth," Sorial said. "ShardSecure is tackling many of the complex challenges of today's cybersecurity landscape, while putting control of critical data back in the hands of its customers. I look forward to being part of this great team and overseeing the product as it continues to evolve."

ShardSecure's mission is to help companies regain control of their data. Its technology provides strong file-level protection, strengthens data privacy, mitigates ransomware, and supports cross-border regulatory compliance and cost savings in the cloud. Its self-healing data also helps companies maintain high availability and provides robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

"Joe is a seasoned product leader with invaluable knowledge in our field," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "We're looking forward to his help with leading product strategy and working with the team to further develop our technology vision and capabilities. His presence will help us continue our rapid progress as we become a major cloud data security partner for Fortune 1000 enterprises and beyond."

