Hemophilia B Treatment Market Size (2022-2030)Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global hemophilia B treatment market is expected to clock US$ 3 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "hemophilia B treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

The increasing disease prevalence is the key factor driving the global hemophilia B treatment market. For instance, according to government data, about 3.7 cases of hemophilia B are observed per 100,000 males. The introduction of new therapies and drugs also supports the market. For instance, Pfizer, in December 2022, stated that its experimental gene therapy for treating hemophilia B met its goal in the late stage. Fidanacogene elaparvovec, developed by Pfizer, is intended to create factor IX in patients after a single treatment, as opposed to existing therapies, which rely on monthly protein infusions. Additionally, awareness related to this rare disease is also increasing. During the Bleeding Diseases Awareness Month in March (U.S.), the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) raises awareness of inheritable blood and bleeding disorders.

The global hemophilia B treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Treatment, Disease Management, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Management"

Based on disease management, the global hemophilia B treatment market is segmented into

Recombinant Factor IX Therapy

Gene Therapy, and Others

The recombinant IX factor (rFIX) concentrate treatment dominates the global hemophilia B treatment market. Recombinant technology is used to create recombinant factors. The recombinant properties of this therapy provide a safer alternative as they prevent the possible spread of infectious diseases through blood. Human plasma is used to create plasma factor concentration. Additionally, hemophilia B can be effectively and safely treated with rFIX. Despite having a slower recovery than pdFIX, rFIX can minimize bleeding and even decrease the risk of contracting blood-borne viruses.

Gene therapy is touted to have significant potential in hemophilia B treatment in the forecast period. It involves using a viral vector to deliver a working copy of the factor IX gene to cells in the body. Once the working copy of the factor IX gene is delivered to the cells, it can begin to produce factor IX protein. The goal of gene therapy is to provide the body with a source of factor IX sufficient to treat the symptoms of hemophilia B. Additionally, gene therapy can provide a more lasting treatment for hemophilia B than current treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user'

Based on the end-users, the global hemophilia B treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

The hospitals segment has dominated the global hemophilia B treatment market owing to advantages such as patients being monitored more closely and receiving more comprehensive care. Additionally, people prefer hospitals for treatment due to the availability of better reimbursement plans. Moreover, hospitals typically have more robust data collection and research capabilities than other healthcare facilities, which can benefit patients with rare or complex conditions like hemophilia B.

Excerpts from ‘By Region'

The global hemophilia B treatment market regionally is divided into:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of The World.

In 2021, North America held the largest market share. The availability of affordable medications and the rise in partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and academic institutions drives the market for hemophilia B treatment in North America. The growth is also attributed to improved diagnosis and treatment, growing awareness of the disorder, and the availability of novel medicines. Additionally, the increased targeted patient population and the development of technology equipment and treatments have a positive influence on business revenue internationally. Additionally, as the patient population in this region is rising, top players are focusing on launching new treatment options, positively impacting the global hemophilia B treatment market.

In the forecast years, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show lucrative growth. This is attributed to the presence of many pipeline medications for hemophilia B in the region. The global market for hemophilia B treatment in Asia Pacific is also influenced by increased R&D efforts and collaboration between major industry players to bring new treatment techniques to the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hemophilia B treatment market are:

Aspen Holdings

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Baxter

EMERGENT

Mylan N.V.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

GSK Plc.

Bayer AG

Grifols S.A.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

