Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,392 in the last 365 days.

Saken Polatov Gained Control Over One of the Biggest Private Banks in Uzbekistan

Orient Finans Bank informs on recapitalization due to redistribution of shares between majority owners.

Tashkent, Uzbekistanyes--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Shareholders of Orient Finans Bank, controlling over 52,5% of the stakes of this credit and financial institution, sold their shares to the partners, who exercised the right of pre-emption. Further the deal, Saken Polatov consolidated controlling interest of one of the biggest private banks in Uzbekistan with the share totaling 57,15%.

"For me, since the moment of its establishment, Orient Finans Bank was much more than just a business project. Together with flawless customer service which our team strives to render, the Bank, within 12 years of its operation, implemented numerous CSR-initiatives important to the society. I firmly believe focus on financial support to SMEs was the right decision from the very start, forming a DNA of the Bank as well as its long-term strategy," Saken Polatov said, commenting on the event.

Orient Finans Bank was established in June, 2010, in Tashkent. Saken Polatov, being one of its co-founders, was the Chairman of Supervisory Board from 2010 to 2020.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Zumrat Ergashbaeva
CEO GRANDPR
hello@grandpr.uz
Тел. +99871 205 11 77

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155395

You just read:

Saken Polatov Gained Control Over One of the Biggest Private Banks in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.