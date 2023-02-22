Saken Polatov Gained Control Over One of the Biggest Private Banks in Uzbekistan

Orient Finans Bank informs on recapitalization due to redistribution of shares between majority owners.

Tashkent, Uzbekistanyes--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Shareholders of Orient Finans Bank, controlling over 52,5% of the stakes of this credit and financial institution, sold their shares to the partners, who exercised the right of pre-emption. Further the deal, Saken Polatov consolidated controlling interest of one of the biggest private banks in Uzbekistan with the share totaling 57,15%.

"For me, since the moment of its establishment, Orient Finans Bank was much more than just a business project. Together with flawless customer service which our team strives to render, the Bank, within 12 years of its operation, implemented numerous CSR-initiatives important to the society. I firmly believe focus on financial support to SMEs was the right decision from the very start, forming a DNA of the Bank as well as its long-term strategy," Saken Polatov said, commenting on the event.

Orient Finans Bank was established in June, 2010, in Tashkent. Saken Polatov, being one of its co-founders, was the Chairman of Supervisory Board from 2010 to 2020.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Zumrat Ergashbaeva

CEO GRANDPR

hello@grandpr.uz

Тел. +99871 205 11 77

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155395