KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the agenda for the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 23rd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: http://bit.ly/3Egk4rT
                
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to host our 19th Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference alongside an impressive roster of companies from across the sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Special thanks to the team at KCSA Strategic Communications for their continued partnership and dedication in putting together these successful events.”

February 23rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Glass House Brands Inc. OTCQX: GLASF | NEO: GLAS
10:30 AM SNDL Inc. NASDAQ: SNDL
11:30 AM Vext Science Inc. OTCQX: VEXTF | CSE: VEXT
12:00 PM Nova Cannabis Inc. OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC
12:30 PM Leef Brands Inc. OTCQB: LEEEF | CSE: LEEF
1:00 PM Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

