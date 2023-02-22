Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,454 in the last 365 days.

CareCloud to Showcase How They Empower Healthcare Providers with Comprehensive Technology Solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit in booth 6444 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will take place March 7-11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CareCloud will showcase its comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions, including practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), and technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. The company's cutting-edge solutions are designed to help healthcare providers streamline their operations and improve patient care.

"Orthopaedic practices offer a wide range of services, which can make the billing process complex,” said Karl Johnson, president of CareCloud’s workforce extension solution known as CareCloud Force. “At CareCloud, we understand the intricacies involved in orthopaedic billing and work to streamline these processes. We manage denied claims and provide prior authorization support, ensuring all procedures are accurately coded and billed correctly. Our team is equipped to handle complex workers' compensation cases and provide enhanced coding support for maximum reimbursement. By leveraging the latest technology and expertise, we can provide a solution that addresses the unique needs of providers in the orthopaedic industry.”

Below are some of CareCloud’s fully integrated solutions that can be used as stand-alone tools or combined to streamline workflows:

  • CareCloud Concierge: an end-to-end, technology-enabled RCM solution that allows physicians to improve collections and reduce staffing costs.
  • CareCloud Charts: a cloud-based EHR solution that helps providers become more productive and profitable, and drives better outcomes all from within the CareCloud platform.
  • CareCloud Central: a complete, cloud-based PM system that helps practices streamline workflows to enhance efficiency and increase revenue.

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudPR@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CareCloud to Showcase How They Empower Healthcare Providers with Comprehensive Technology Solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.