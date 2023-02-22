Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,449 in the last 365 days.

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on February 22, 2023, in Athens, Greece, pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated January 24, 2023. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. acted as inspector of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Company's Proxy Statement sent to shareholders on or around January 24, 2023, was approved and adopted:

(1) The election of Andreas Michalopoulos and Loïsa Ranunkel, each as a Class I director, whose term will expire at the Company’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders; and

(2) The appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.


Corporate Contact:
Andreas Michalopoulos
Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: amichalopoulos@pshipping.com
Website: www.pshipping.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

You just read:

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.