Digestive Drugs Market to surpass US$ 82,969.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Growing demand for effective treatments for digestive disorders driving the growth of the digestive drugs market

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digestive drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 52,594.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Digestive Drugs Market:

Key companies operating in market are focusing on the approval of new therapeutic solutions, which is contributing to the market growth. For instance, in June 2022, AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa). It is a specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor which is used for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD). The SKYRIZI is a selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. The approved dosage for treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease is 600 mg which is administered by intravenous infusion over at least one hour followed by 360 mg administered by subcutaneous injection.

Digestive Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 52,594.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 5.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 82,969.4 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: Branded, Generic

Branded, Generic By Drug Class: 5-aminosalicylates, GI stimulants, Laxatives, Antacids, H2 Antagonists, Antidiarrheals, Others

5-aminosalicylates, GI stimulants, Laxatives, Antacids, H2 Antagonists, Antidiarrheals, Others By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Others

Oral, Intravenous, Others By Application: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, Others (Chronic diarrhoea, constipation etc.)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, Others (Chronic diarrhoea, constipation etc.) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Marksans Pharma, Tillotts Pharma AG, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Growth Drivers: Key players operating in the market are getting approval to new digestive drugs

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with gastrointestinal drugs

Key Market Takeaways:

Global digestive drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities for the development of drugs which are used for treating gastric disorders. For instance, according to an August 2021, article published in Frontiers Media S.A., researchers are developing new prokinetic therapies for gastric motility disorders. Researchers are developing new prokinetic agents such as novel serotonergic 5-HT4 agonists, neurokinin NK1 antagonists and dopaminergic D2/3 antagonists among others. These targets improves gastric motility functions including neurogenesis, oxidative stress and inflammatory functions.

Among type, generic segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global digestive drugs market over the forecast period. The growth of generic segment can be attributed to factors such as launch of new products. For instance, in August 2021, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, launched generic Clidinium Bromide capsules and Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride in the U.S. These are used to treat stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammation of the colon.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global digestive drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Marksans Pharma, Tillotts Pharma AG, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Type Branded Generic

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Drug Class 5-aminosalicylates GI stimulants Laxatives Antacids H2 Antagonists Antidiarrheals Others

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Route of Administration Oral Intravenous Others

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Application Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Irritable Bowel Syndrome Ulcerative Colitis Others (Chronic diarrhoea, constipation etc.)

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Digestive Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa





