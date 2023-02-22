Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,384 in the last 365 days.

Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market Size & Analysis

The paramount competitors covered in the oil and gas fishing market report are Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco and Weatherford, Archer Ltd, Ardyne Technologies, China Oilfield Services, Expro Holdings Uk2 Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing number of wellbore barriers and the rapidly evolving oil and gas industry are vital trends in promoting the growth of the oil and gas fishing market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the onshore segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the product outlook, the milling tools segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco and Weatherford, Archer Ltd, Ardyne Technologies, China Oilfield Services, Expro Holdings Uk2 Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC among others, are some of the key players in the oil & gas fishing market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-oil-and-gas-fishing-market-3895

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Overshoots & Spears
  • Milling Tools
  • Fishing Jars
  • Casing Cutters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market Size & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.