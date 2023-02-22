Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market Size & Analysis
The paramount competitors covered in the oil and gas fishing market report are Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco and Weatherford, Archer Ltd, Ardyne Technologies, China Oilfield Services, Expro Holdings Uk2 Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing number of wellbore barriers and the rapidly evolving oil and gas industry are vital trends in promoting the growth of the oil and gas fishing market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the onshore segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the product outlook, the milling tools segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco and Weatherford, Archer Ltd, Ardyne Technologies, China Oilfield Services, Expro Holdings Uk2 Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC among others, are some of the key players in the oil & gas fishing market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-oil-and-gas-fishing-market-3895
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Overshoots & Spears
- Milling Tools
- Fishing Jars
- Casing Cutters
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com