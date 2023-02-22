Tabnine Reaches 1M+ Monthly Users, Expands on Vision to Support Entire Software Development Lifecycle

New test generation feature automates the testing process, saving development time and boosting code quality

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry's first AI-powered assistant for developers, today announced test generation , a tool that provides automatic code testing to increase the efficiency of the software development process, is now available for beta sign-ups . Tabnine continues its evolution from its roots in code completion starting eight years ago, to its custom models and enterprise launch last year.



While rapid software development pipelines are fairly ironed out, a few parts of the lifecycle still require detailed attention. For every line of application code written, testing needs three or four times more, needing specific expertise and precious resources. To handle this need, organizations often set up a different testing team separate from the original developer who wrote the code.

As an early adopter of generative AI, Tabnine addresses this challenge with cutting-edge technology that creates tests for code automatically, freeing up developer time, catching more errors, and lowering frustration — ultimately leading to better testing and a more rapid development lifecycle. With more than one million monthly users and hundreds of thousands of daily active users, Tabnine is the market leader in AI-assisted software development.

“Organizations are looking for ways to improve productivity by adopting AI for code, particularly as generative AI technology surges in popularity,” said Dror Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Tabnine. “Software testing is a large undertaking, and Tabnine’s test generation provides AI-powered testing that gives developers the opportunity to focus on creativity and solving the problem at hand. Some of our users see more than 30% of their code completed by Tabnine, so this is just the next step in our long-term vision to provide a platform that is there for developers at every step of the development lifecycle, from code completion all the way to deployment.”

With test generation, Tabnine users can now:

Generate tests for multiple programming languages, including Python, Java, and Javascript

Easily integrate with their existing development environment, including popular integrated development environment (IDEs) such as Visual Studio Code and JetBrains

and Write more efficiently with a tool that learns from their code as it is written to match the users’ specific coding style and patterns

Experience a simple and intuitive user interface that requires minimal deviation from their workflow

“As a startup, we put a major emphasis on efficiency and optimization. With that spirit, our R&D team has been using Tabnine Enterprise for several months now and the results have been phenomenal,” said Amit Tal, VP of engineering at ReasonLabs. “The tool has helped us to ensure code consistency across our organization, resulting in faster and more efficient code reviews. Just as important, our developers love working with it! The release of test generation will make our team even more efficient and provide critical support around our testing needs.”

Beta for test generation is available for sign-ups now and will be generally available in Q2 2023. To learn more, read Tabnine’s blog: https://www.tabnine.com/blog/ai-unit-test-generation/ .

About Tabnine

Founded in 2012, Tabnine is the pioneer in AI-powered software development. With more than one million monthly users and hundreds of thousands of daily active users, Tabnine boosts code quality and developer happiness using generative AI technology to automate the coding workflow. With privacy and community at the forefront, Tabnine never stores or shares users’ code and relies only on open-source code with permissive licenses for its Public Code trained AI model. Tabnine is privately held, with funding from Qualcomm Ventures, OurCrowd, Samsung NEXT, Khosla Ventures, and Headline. Learn more at https://www.tabnine.com/ or follow on Twitter @tabnine or LinkedIn .