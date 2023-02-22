LPL Financial Promotes Aneri Jambusaria to Managing Director, LPL Services Group

Jambusaria joins the Management Committee in an elevated role to focus on implementing innovative solutions for financial advisors and institutions

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Aneri Jambusaria has been promoted to managing director, LPL Services Group, and has joined the LPL Financial Management Committee. She will continue to lead the development and delivery of LPL’s portfolio of business, planning, and advice services, which apply expertise and innovation to solve for some of the biggest challenges financial advisors and institutions face in serving investors and operating their business.



Since the inception of its services offering in 2019, LPL has seen solid growth in client adoption and emerging demand that has led to additional innovation and a steady stream of new services. Given the increased size and strategic importance of this business, Jambusaria will lead LPL Services Group in an elevated role. She will also assume responsibility for the firm’s Growth Solutions team, which consults with LPL clients on platforms and resources to grow their client relationships and increase revenue.

“Aneri is a client-centered leader whose strategic agility has been instrumental in the ideation and evolution of our service offerings to date,” said President and CEO Dan Arnold. “Her skill as a business operator, paired with the culture of innovation she fosters within her team, will continue to be instrumental in scaling our services offering in order to help even more clients thrive.”



“We’re committed to empowering the most successful advisors and institutions in the industry,” Jambusaria said. “I look forward to providing an even wider range of offerings, supporting our LPL clients no matter where they are in their journey, and applying our innovation muscle to benefit the advisors and institutions we serve at LPL.”

Jambusaria joined LPL in 2020 as executive vice president, Strategy and New Ventures. In that role she ran LPL’s Innovation Labs, which led to the creation of some of the firm’s newest service offerings, including paraplanning. A year later she transitioned into an expanded role leading the LPL Services Group. Prior to joining LPL, Aneri was with Fidelity Investments for nine years, most recently as Head of the Planning Office where she helped shape strategy for business lines while gaining a strong understanding of wealth management and the products, solutions and technologies that serve investors. Before Fidelity, she served as a senior consultant for Deloitte’s financial services practice.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve***, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

***Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.



LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.



Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

