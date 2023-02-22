WalkMe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd . (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Monday, March 6, at 12:30 p.m. PT

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Tuesday, March 7, at 2:00 p.m. PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. PT

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of WalkMe’s website at ir.walkme.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.

