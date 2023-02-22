Ascent Classical Academies Submits New Charter School Applications

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Classical Academies, a network of tuition-free, K-12 classical charter schools, recently submitted four applications for new campuses across South Carolina, with the first several planning to open in the fall of 2024.

Ascent Classical has been working with local parents and community members in Chapin, Fort Mill, Charleston, and Greenville to determine interest in bringing new school options to families in those areas. These four charter applications were submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, naming the Charter Institute at Erskine as the sponsor.

"As a native of South Carolina, it's exciting to work with local members of the community to establish high-quality school options for parents and children who want a greater end in education beyond mere college and career readiness, to prepare our children to be happy and flourish in life," said Derec Shuler, executive director of Ascent Classical Academies.

"We started our first school in Colorado simply as parents desiring a traditional, richer academic experience committed to developing reason and virtue in our own children," said Shuler. "Seeing our own children thrive in classical schools has led us to continue working to provide these opportunities to more families. Ascent's approach emphasizes a strong partnership with parents, focusing on a well-rounded education in the liberal arts and science to train our students how to think and communicate well, giving them the background and experience to continue learning throughout their lives."

Ascent Classical provides an American Classical Education honoring the intellectual and moral inheritance of the Western and American traditions. Students participate in a robust study of the founding documents, history, and the ideas and principles behind the establishment of the American republic. Our curriculum is designed to lead students toward wisdom and an appreciation of beauty, preparing them for the full responsibilities of citizenship.

To learn more about and support an Ascent Classical Academy coming to your community, visit southcarolina.ascentclassical.org. Follow the organization's South Carolina page on Facebook for updates.

Attachment