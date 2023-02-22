BrightInsight Welcomes ixlayer to the BrightInsight Ecosystem to Streamline Diagnosis and Improve Therapy Matching

Companies partner to pair the power of drug companion apps with convenient diagnostic testing

Drug companion apps built leveraging BrightInsight’s Disease Management Solution on the compliant BrightInsight Platform can incorporate ixlayer’s convenient diagnostic testing. The integration between the BrightInsight and ixlayer platforms will enable biopharma companies to deliver a seamless digital experience for their patients, reduce the burden of in-person diagnostic testing, accelerate therapy matching, and provide a feedback loop to patients on the effectiveness of their therapy, ultimately with the goal of improving persistence.

“BrightInsight has invested heavily in our Platform to enable seamless integrations with innovative companies like ixlayer to ultimately enhance our biopharma and medtech customers’ digital health solutions,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. “Our partnership with ixlayer is a perfect example of how integrating data across two compelling platforms can provide more value to patients, clinicians and our life sciences customers.”

The companies see a huge opportunity to enhance the patient journey – from diagnosis to therapy matching, disease management, and monitoring of adverse side effects – by making it more convenient and streamlined through digital. For conditions such as high-cholesterol, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, diagnostic testing is a prerequisite for patients to qualify for certain therapies. In-person diagnostic testing is inconvenient and creates useless friction for patients in obtaining prior authorization. Post diagnosis, while on therapy, patients can also perceive a lack of drug effectiveness because they do not have a regular feedback loop, which leads to poor persistence. Diagnostic testing can also be required to monitor for adverse side effects of therapies.

Integrating drug companion apps with diagnostic testing offers significant benefits across key stakeholders:

Patients experience a more streamlined journey to start on effective treatments and can access data around the effectiveness of their therapy all through their app.

Clinicians will have increased confidence in getting the right patients on the right treatment and can alleviate practice burden from implementing diagnostic testing to qualify patients for certain medications.

Biopharma companies can deliver a seamless experience to facilitate patient adoption and continued adherence to support better health outcomes by removing barriers to testing.



“ixlayer helps drive patient engagement through lab testing by reducing the barriers between patients and the health tests they need. By working with BrightInsight, we’re able to offer a holistic solution that creates a feedback loop for patients through diagnostic testing, so they more clearly see the impact of the treatment and stay on therapy,” notes Pouria Sanae, ixlayer’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

The BrightInsight Ecosystem of partners collaborate to solve healthcare’s biggest challenges to drive digital innovation, adoption and engagement. The full list of ecosystem partners can be found here.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is redefining next generation patient experiences for lab testing and better health outcomes. We make it easy for people to test outside of clinical settings and take proactive steps towards better health. In addition to biopharma, we partner with payors, retail pharmacies, direct-to-consumer brands, health systems and telehealth providers to create configurable solutions for their patients, all under their own brand. ixlayer’s platform enables patient-friendly digital experiences, 1,000s of testing options and seamless integration with our customers and lab partners. ixlayer is the infrastructure for millions of diagnostic tests for partners including the United States Coast Guard, Stanford Health, Salesforce and multiple national health plans. Learn more at https://ixlayer.com/

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

