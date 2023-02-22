Thumzup® Announces Local Advertising Campaign To Support Launch of Disruptive Adtech Platform

/EIN News/ -- Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love



Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce it has launched a local advertising campaign to support launch of its disruptive adtech platform. The campaign includes in person presence at many of the dozens of local advertisers as well as a billboard campaign to raise awareness of its technology platform across west Los Angeles, CA. The billboards are located on busy thoroughfares regularly trafficked by hundreds of thousands of people.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they love by paying them cash for approved posts.

“As the Thumzup platform continues to gain traction in Venice and Santa Monica, CA, we believe that this billboard campaign will accelerate our growth,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Just as importantly, we’re creating a model, systems, and procedures that can be replicated as Thumzup scales to other targeted markets across the United States.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

