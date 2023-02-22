70% of Healthcare Businesses Have Adopted Cloud Computing: DuploCloud Report

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven out of 10 IT professionals in the healthcare industry say their organizations have adopted cloud computing solutions, with another 20% expressing a desire to migrate to cloud computing within the next two years, pointing to a 90% adoption rate by 2025. That's according to a recent study released today by DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and compliance. Called "Cloud Computing Adoption in Modern Healthcare," the report is based on a survey of 500 IT professionals in US healthcare organizations and looks at the state of cloud computing adoption today, the challenges and benefits of such adoption, growth expectations for cloud computing within the healthcare industry as a whole, and more.

Other key findings from the study include:

Making the change is worth it (and easier than it sounds): 94% of healthcare professionals who have completed a cloud migration would recommend it to their peers, and 84% said it was easier to maintain compliance after the migration was complete.

Achieving compliance is the most intimidating challenge: The most common barrier to cloud migration in healthcare is achieving compliance, with nearly 60% of non-migrated respondents citing it as the most significant obstacle their organization faces.

Most plan to migrate using a third party: Nearly 70% of those planning to complete a migration said they intend to use third-party tools and services.

Medicare/Medicaid and hospitals lead the way: Among the different types of healthcare organizations, Medicare/Medicaid facilities and hospitals show the highest cloud infrastructure adoption rates, at 91% and 90%, respectively. Doctor's offices (37%) and dental practices (23%) showed the lowest levels of adoption.

"As the healthcare industry continues to embrace the benefits of cloud computing, it's critical that we also address the challenges that come with it, particularly around compliance," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO and Founder of DuploCloud. "While compliance concerns have been cited as the biggest obstacle to cloud migration, it's encouraging to see that 70% of healthcare professionals have already adopted cloud solutions and an additional 20% are planning to do so in the near future. By working closely with industry regulators and partnering with trusted cloud providers, we at DuploCloud can ensure that the implementation of cloud computing in healthcare is secure, compliant, and ultimately benefits patients and healthcare professionals alike."

For more information and to download a copy of the full report "Cloud Computing Adoption in Modern Healthcare," visit https://lp.duplocloud.com/guide/healthcare-cloud-computing.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

Contact Information:

Kate Pietrelli

PR

kate@pathadvisors.co

760-518-2633



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.