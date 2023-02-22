Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,303 in the last 365 days.

Stran & Company Signs Customer Contract with Multinational Direct Selling Beauty Products Company

Stran to support the customer’s North American incentive-based merchandise loyalty program

/EIN News/ -- Quincy, MA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced it has been contracted by a multinational direct selling beauty products company to provide incentive merchandise to assist in growing the customer’s North American loyalty program. The program is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, stated, “We continue to witness strong contract momentum entering 2023, evidenced by our new loyalty program management relationship with one of the largest beauty products direct sales companies. Given their multinational presence and community of more than four million beauty influencers worldwide, we are pleased to be selected to support them in expanding their loyalty program by providing incentive merchandise to their North American end users. As part of our collaboration, we expect to launch a new custom-branded e-commerce merchandise store during the first quarter of 2023 for the customer’s North American market. The new e-commerce store will provide influencers with an easy-to-use platform to access merchandise with the expectation of bolstering their loyalty programs through incentive merchandise. We look forward to supporting their international influencer clientele and exploring expansion opportunities in the future.”

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact
Howie Turkenkopf
press@stran.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stran & Company Signs Customer Contract with Multinational Direct Selling Beauty Products Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.