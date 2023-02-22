Petalfast to Partner with Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Old Pal in California and Arizona

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its sales and distribution partnership in California and Arizona with Old Pal , a multi-state cannabis lifestyle brand offering quality products with trusted consistency. Old Pal joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.



“Old Pal is an established brand focused on making cannabis accessible by delivering high-quality, fairly-priced products to consumers from all walks of life,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “Their inviting brand presence has defined a much-needed space within the industry and they have cultivated an incredible base of loyal patrons across multiple states. We are excited to work with Old Pal to emphasize its strengths and help the brand continue to succeed in California and Arizona.”

Old Pal is designed for the everyday cannabis consumer. At numerous dispensary locations, consumers can sort through Old Pal’s array of cannabis offerings, such as their signature Ready to Roll pre-ground kits and Baked at Home cannabis infused brownie mix . The brand also offers flower in a variety of pre-roll and whole flower options. Powered by natural, neighbor-grown products and culture-focused designs, the multi-state brand offers a variety of lifestyle provisions beyond cannabis, such as surfboards, skateboards, home goods and smoking accessories.

“By focusing on an ethos of simplicity and community, all of our offerings are designed to reach the consumer where they are,” said Old Pal CEO Rusty Wilenkin. “As we continue to scale nationwide, Petalfast’s sales and distribution expertise will help drive our products into new channels, while ensuring the spirit of our brand remains strong as ever.”

The addition of Old Pal comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Arizona and Massachusetts markets. Petalfast has also rapidly expanded its brand portfolio – since Q4 2022, the Company has announced brand partnerships with AIRO Brands, American Weed Co., Auntie Aloha, Emerald Sun, Freshly Baked, Legion of Bloom, Life Cannabis Co., Sip Elixirs, Solis, Wonderbrett, and Yummi Karma.

To learn more about Petalfast’s services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com . For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Wonderbrett, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Old Pal

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal products are neighbor-grown and always high-quality. These cannabis products are a celebration of community and diversity, giving everyone a premium smoking experience filled with good vibes, and a little bit of sweet nostalgia. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones alike. When neighbors knew each other by name, and community meant something.