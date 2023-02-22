Submit Release
iCoreConnect Partners with Yankee Alliance, Enters Into Group Purchasing Organization Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Ocoee, FL, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with an enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced its partnership with Yankee Alliance, a nationwide group purchasing organization (GPO) for  business in all classes of trade with nearly 20,000 members. The partnership expands iCoreConnect’s presence in the medical space.

iCoreConnect’s partnership with Yankee Alliance is the company’s first with a national GPO. The two companies will jointly market to the Yankee Alliance member base, introducing multiple products from the iCoreConnect platform. 

iCoreConnect offers a host of intuitive cloud-based solutions for the members. The partnership will allow  practices to leverage key business workflow solutions from the  iCoreConnect platform including: flexible and secure iCoreRx cloud-based ePrescribingiCoreVerify automated insurance verificationiCoreExchange encrypted HIPAA email and  iCoreCodeGenius ICD-10 medical coding software to members. These solutions will save time, money, and effort which, in turn, provides greater quality of care for patients and redirects staff hours away from time-consuming tasks. iCoreConnect's solutions integrate with most major practice management systems in the United States. 

Yankee Alliance offers its members bulk pricing and collective buying power for a host of different products and services needed to run their businesses. Members gain access to the Premier platform with Yankee Alliance to seamlessly order office supplies and electronics, facility supplies and services, IT and telecom services, medical supplies, foodservice supplies, professional and HR services, payment solutions, and more. There are no membership fees for the nearly 20,000 medical practices that are part of the Yankee Alliance GPO.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “This new partnership springboards us further into the medical field. Yankee Alliance is a tremendous GPO currently serving prestigious organizations like Berkshire Healthcare Systems. We are very excited to partner with Yankee Alliance." 

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

