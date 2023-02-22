AVTECH and Room Alert to Be Featured on 'World's Greatest!' Program on Bloomberg Network

Rhode Island-based manufacturer to be recognized for providing the top environment monitoring platform available worldwide

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, R.I., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is delighted to announce that it will be featured on the "World's Greatest!..." television program in segments airing on the Bloomberg network in February and March.

Now celebrating its 35th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform designed to protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind. Room Alert is Made in the USA and monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

"World's Greatest!..." has been featuring people, places, and companies that embody some of the most unique and amazing in the world for over 17 years. This award-winning program will be featuring AVTECH and the Room Alert proactive environment monitoring platform on Feb. 26 and March 5, 2023. Previous companies profiled on "World's Greatest!..." include Coca-Cola, Samsung, Dow, 3M, and many other titans of industry. A film crew visited AVTECH's historic Cutler Mill headquarters in November 2022 to interview the staff and film segments highlighting Room Alert's expansive history in protecting facilities of all types around the world.

"Being chosen as a featured company on the 'World's Greatest!...' program has been an incredible experience for us," said Richard Grundy, AVTECH President and COO. "Our team is absolutely the best in the environment monitoring industry, and getting the chance to showcase them and our products to an international audience is a testament to our company's longevity and strength. Hosting a film crew here in Rhode Island was enjoyable and educational for all of us, and we are grateful to How2Media and 'World's Greatest!...' for choosing AVTECH and Room Alert to feature on their program. It's especially rewarding for this recognition to come in our 35th anniversary year."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Users can also take advantage of the Room Alert Account online dashboard to manage their devices from anywhere in the world, in addition to the locally downloadable Room Alert Manager software also provided by AVTECH. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their facilities that can cause unexpected outages, loss, or negatively impact employee wellness.

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland.

