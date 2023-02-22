iC Consult Expands to Spain

With new offices in Barcelona and a large team of experts, iC Consult Iberia is looking to conquer the Spanish IAM market

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iC Consult Group, the world's leading managed services and consulting company in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), has opened new offices in Barcelona, Spain, and is setting the course for further growth in Western Europe: iC Consult Iberia - the group's Spanish subsidiary - is now offering iC Consult's full consulting and service portfolio and growing its team to expand its footprint in the market.

Seated in Barcelona, the subsidiary will be managed by Regional Director Oscar González. The renowned security expert with over 25 years of identity experience is leading a team of currently 28 IAM consultants, technology experts and developers in Spain.

iC Consult's proven ability to provide global IAM services and their strong alliances with the main vendors in the industry - combined with the expertise and the deep understanding of the Iberian market which the new team in Spain brings to the table - offer leading organizations in the region a strong incentive to select iC Consult as their trusted partner for their IAM deployment projects.

Andreas Neumann, CEO of iC Consult's DACH organization, comments: "We have been active on the Iberian Peninsula for several years, but until now, the focus has always been on Spain as a nearshore location for European development projects. Now that Oscar and his team of well-connected and highly experienced identity experts have joined us, we are looking forward to significantly expanding the scope of our sales activities in the region and to taking our business in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra to a new level."

Oscar González, Regional Director, iC Consult Iberia, adds: "Due to security and regulatory compliance concerns, the Identity and Access Management market in Spain is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years. With our new local presence in Barcelona and our strong global managed service offering, we are one of the very few pure-play IAM specialists in the region, and we see ourselves excellently positioned for future growth."

Dr. Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at iC Consult, adds: "Managed services for IAM are a great option for any organization looking to streamline their identity processes and relieve their in-house teams of strenuous identity tasks. Our comprehensive service portfolio helps companies of all sizes to automate the onboarding of new applications and gives them the freedom to focus on their own innovations. It is highly customizable and addresses all customer and partner requirements - a simple, affordable, and secure solution."

Interested readers can learn more about iC Consult at www.ic-consult.com.

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management with more than 800 employees worldwide.

We are committed to excellence and innovation, and with the best-in-class technology in the IAM space, we provide our customers with next-level cybersecurity solutions. Our service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations.

iC Consult is headquartered in Germany with offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain, the UK, the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in our expertise, to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

More information at www.ic-consult.com.

Contact Information:

Michal Vitkovsky

Agency Contact

michal.vitkovsky@h-zwo-b.de

+49 (0) 9131 812 81 25



Ulli Rottmüller

Head of Marketing

ulli.rottmueller@ic-consult.com



Related Files

230222_IC Consult_Iberia_EN.pdf

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.