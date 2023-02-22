Hydrocolloids Market to Reach USD 20.21 Billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

With people becoming more health conscious, the demand for functional beverages such as fortified fruit drinks and plant milks across the world is growing, which in turn is driving the hydrocolloids market growth. Moreover, hydrocolloids are being increasingly used in the healthcare industry as wound dressings for acute wounds because of their ability to maintain a consistent temperature and acidic pH level in wounds, which in turn is driving the growth of the hydrocolloids market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Hydrocolloids Market generated USD 13.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight the changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.



Equipping the detailed analysis of each and every aspect of the hydrocolloids industry in 500 pages along with 354 tables and 335 figures, the report aims to provide a helpful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups take necessary steps to achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/hydrocolloids-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 13.15 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 20.21 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages 500 Tables 354 Figures 335 Segments covered Type, Source, Application, and Industry Vertical Drivers Multifunctionality of hydrocolloids to lead to their wide range of applications Increasing popularity of clean label additives due to a rise in health and wellness trend Increasing population and rise of the nutritionally-aware consumers are propelling the growth of the hydrocolloids market Opportunities Rising expansion of ready meal convenience foods worldwide create growth opportunities

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends of the global hydrocolloids market based on drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The growing population and nutritionally-aware consumers are driving the hydrocolloids market growth during the forecast period. In addition, due to a rise in health and wellness trend, clean label additives are becoming increasingly popular, which in turn boost the market growth.

However, stringent regulations and international quality standards pertaining to hydrocolloids use restrain the market growth.

Lead Analyst for the hydrocolloids market at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Rising expansion of ready meal convenience foods worldwide is expected to create opportunities for the hydrocolloids market in the coming years”.

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/hydrocolloids-market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the hydrocolloids market based on type, source, application and industry vertical. By type, the report divides the market into gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, alginates, agar, pectin, guar gum, locust bean gum (LBG), gum arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), and microcrystalline cellulose (MCC). On the basis of application, the market is classified into thickener, stabilizers, gelling agents, fat replacers, coating materials, and others. Based on source, the market is categorized into botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed, and synthetic. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing interest in research & development and innovations in hydrocolloids is driving the hydrocolloids market growth. In addition, rising demand for natural hydrocolloids, increase in demand for processed food, increasing health concerns among consumers, and changing customer preferences towards low-fat food are some of the main factors driving the growth of the hydrocolloids market.

However, North America is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing health consciousness among customers and surging awareness for diet, nutrition, and natural products. Additionally, the multifunctionality of hydrocolloids along with changing lifestyles and eating habits are other important factors that drive the growth of the hydrocolloids market in this region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the hydrocolloids industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining the highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/hydrocolloids-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players of the hydrocolloids market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Cargill Inc., CP Kelco Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Gelnex Industria e Comercio Ltd., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Fiberstar Inc.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Catalyst Market by Raw Material (Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds, Enzymes and Organometallic Materials), by Product (Heterogeneous, Homogeneous and Biocatalysts) and by Application (Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Petrochemicals & Polymers, and Environmental) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

1-Decene Market by Application (Plasticizers, Polyethylene, Synthetic Lubricants, Detergents, and Surfactants and Others), by Derivative (Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols, Linear Alkyne Benzene, Linear Mercaptans, Chlorinated Alpha Olefins, and Others), by Method of Production (Catalytic Cracking, Oligomerization of Ethylene, and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Paints & Dyes Industry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022- 2030

1,4-Butanediol Market by Type (Synthetic and Bio), by Technology (Reppe Process, Genomatica’s Process, Fermentation-Based Process, Davvy Process, Butadiene Process, Propylene Oxide Process, and Others), by End-User (Electrical & Electronics Industry, Pharmaceutical, Leather, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Industrial Powder Tools, Automotive Industry, Consumer Appliances, and Sporting Goods), and by Application (Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyurethanes (PU), Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high-quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicates as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

Contact Us: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com