HERE extends lead in Counterpoint Research location platform rankings

HERE – the “Switzerland of Location Platforms” – continues to lead the location platform rankings across Counterpoint Research’s evaluation categories

HERE remains the No. 1 choice when it comes to automotive, logistics and enterprise verticals

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam – Global industry analysis firm Counterpoint Research has once again named HERE Technologies as the leading location platform, maintaining its top position and surpassing TomTom, Google, Mapbox and more.

Named the “Switzerland of location platform” because of its open, neutral and privacy-centric offering, HERE has earned the top spot this time due to its diverse portfolio across industries, applications and geographies. Thanks to products and services such as the HERE ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Map, HERE ISA (Intelligent Speed Assistance) Map, Electric Vehicle (EV) services, and the Workspace low-code map creation tool, HERE has solidified itself as the number one provider in the automotive, logistics and enterprise verticals.

Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah commented, “HERE has pioneered the transformation of the location ecosystem. It delivers a formidable array of location-centric data, services and tools via the industry’s leading location platform. HERE leads our global location platform rankings in terms of comprehensiveness, completeness, capabilities, and customer success – setting a new industry benchmark.

“The company has been investing heavily over the years leading to, for example, its dominance of the market for intelligent speed awareness – helping making driving safer and more sustainable. In the last 12 months, it has also broadened its offerings to provide advanced spatial intelligence solutions that are powering next generation autonomous vehicles. In addition, it is taking an innovative approach to building highly-automated maps – UniMap. HERE enjoys a strong pipeline of licensing, monetization and IP co-creation opportunities in almost all parts of the location ecosystem.”

According to Counterpoint, HERE continues to build capabilities while working on partnerships to enhance its offerings that range from automotive, enterprise and data-driven Internet of Things (IoT) use cases to consumer-centric location experiences.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies said, “We’re very proud that HERE has once again been recognized as the top location platform by Counterpoint. In the past year, we have been committed to continuous innovation through our location-based services and products to provide our customers, partners and developers with only the best quality map content via our location platform. This year, we’re doubling down on that with the unveiling of UniMap, product releases and feature updates at CES 2023, as well as further advancing our software capabilities to serve multi-industry needs.”

The 2022 Counterpoint Research Location Platform Effectiveness Scorecard report analyzes 30+ leading mapping and location platform vendors using its proprietary CORE (Competitive Ranking Evaluation) framework. This comprehensive and detailed evaluation is based on 65+ key capabilities spanning seven categories – maps data, location intelligence, location services, data platform, developer ecosystem, partners, and customer rolodex growth since the firm’s last update.

For more information, read the latest edition of Counterpoint’s Location Platform Effectiveness Scorecard .

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

