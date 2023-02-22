Third-Party Administrators Onboard New Clients in Minutes with Claims Launchpad by Five Sigma

Submit Release
Claims Launchpad empowers third-party administrators (TPAs) to quickly and easily set-up new clients and start handling claims, without development resources.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in SaaS insurance claims management solutions (CMS), has recently launched Claims Launchpad for third-party administrators (TPAs), designed to empower TPAs to effortlessly onboard new clients, without dependence on development or IT resources. Using Five Sigma’s Claims Launchpad, TPAs can start handling claims for new clients in a matter of minutes rather than months, thereby significantly reducing the time to market.

Five Sigma Claims Launchpad allows TPAs to configure unique workflows for each carrier and guides TPAs through all mandatory steps to set-up a new client in the claims system, including advanced configurations such as:

-- Selecting multiple lines of business
-- Configuring exposures and coverages for specific lines of business
-- Defining assignment rules and workflows
-- Creating notifications
-- Adding payment method
-- Setting up telephony configurations

Once up and running, TPAs can continue to optimize and grow their clients’ operations by adding more complex configurations and workflows, such as APIs and integrations.

“Five Sigma Claims Launchpad empowers TPAs to leverage technology as a key differentiator and competitive advantage, allowing them to win new clients more quickly and efficiently, while delivering superior services," said Oded Barak, Five Sigma co-founder and CEO.

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma is a cloud-native, SaaS claims management solution (CMS) designed specifically for property/casualty insurance companies. Our data-driven platform leverages intelligent data modeling to drive operational efficiency and business excellence. Five Sigma’s end-to-end solution optimizes claims processing with intelligent automation, provides data-driven recommendations to enhance adjuster decision-making, and delivers valuable insights to inform business strategies.

With Five Sigma, insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies can modernize their claims management, reduce claims losses, ensure compliance and provide an exceptional customer experience. For more information visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com

