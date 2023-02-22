Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the component outlook, the software segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are some of the key players in additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Laser Metal Deposition
- 3D Printing
- Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Castable Plastic
- Wax
- Precious Metals
- Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
