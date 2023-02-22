EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are some of the key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the component outlook, the software segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Laser Metal Deposition

3D Printing

Others





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services





Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Castable Plastic

Wax

Precious Metals

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

