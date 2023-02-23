Unretirement expert says employers responsible for retaining and recruiting 50+ generation back to work

Victoria Tomlinson advises government and employers on attracting and retaining an older generation of employees

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Tomlinson, a 67-year-old tech entrepreneur, has launched her second business, Next-Up to help people plan for retirement. She says, “The government is calling for 50+ generation to get back to work. Many would love to, but this is an employer problem. This generation wants flexibility – often because they are caring for parents and/or grandchildren. But too many employers want full-time or nothing. I started this business when I saw so many of this generation wanting to use their skills, being rejected everywhere and having no idea what to do.”

Victoria adds, “We are working with progressive employers who are re-thinking ‘work’ so it can be part-time and flexible. They also realise they have few benefits for experienced generations. They tend to offer a lot around childcare and even fertility help, but one said ‘We only have impotency and menopause for older employees’. We are realising the biggest benefit at this stage is to offer pre-retirement help, especially around ideas as to what they can do next - and giving them the skills and confidence to do this when they unretire.”

New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests employers are much less open to hiring older workers than they are to bringing in younger people. Yet at the same time, the chancellor is urging people who retired early to return to work. Tomlinson says, “Many of the 50+ generation would like nothing better than to get back to work – but it has to be flexible to fit in with caring and lifestyle issues. It is great that the government has woken up to the potential of this age group – we just need employers to do the same. The 50+ group could partly solve the current skills crisis.”

Tomlinson started Next-Up to help people understand the impact of retirement and come up with ideas and a plan for their unretirement – they do this through workshops and an online platform, Rethink Retirement. She has come up with a ten-point action plan for employers who want to recruit and retain experience in their workforce:

1)Flexibility: Research by the Centre for Ageing Better highlighted that many of this generation are caring for grandchildren as well as elderly parents; they don’t want ‘presenteeism’ and want to focus on outcomes rather than hours worked. Flexible working is better suited to the 50+ generation as well as those excluded from work, such as those with disabilities.

2)D & I: Include age as one of your pillars of diversity and measure employee engagement by age to understand how to address their issues.

3)Training: Set up focus groups to understand what training is needed and wanted by employees over 50 and see your employees re-energise.

4)Benefits: What are you offering the experienced generation? Consider how financial planning and pre-retirement support could help employees decide what to do next and start a plan for when they leave full-time careers.

5)Combat ageism: Employers across the country admit that ageism is rife – but equally, prejudices exist against younger employees. Focus on creating mixed-generation teams; get them talking about their biases and discuss how to change attitudes.

6)Mentoring programmes: How well are you using the skills of your experienced employees? Mentoring others in the business ensures knowledge and experience is passed down and encourages a new sense of purpose.

7)ESG initiatives: Get the older generations involved in your corporate initiatives – from sustainability plans to achieving better gender balance. The 50+ generation tends to be good at building relationships – utilise these skills and in the process, they will be re-energised and could build new skills, contacts and expertise for when they retire.

8)Advertising: How diverse is your job advertising imagery – is everyone younger than 50? Make sure your ads feel relevant to every demographic.

9)Recruitment: Words such as ‘innovative’, ‘adaptable’ and ‘tech-savvy’ are off-putting for older employees. Emphasise how much you value experience – words such as ‘knowledgeable’ and ‘dependable’ are likely to increase how well older applicants think they will fit in.

10)Retainment: Make sure employees know that they can work flexibly, particularly if they are thinking of retiring or leaving, tell them you would like to find ways for them to stay working, alongside their other commitments/interests/side hustles

11)Value over time: Many of the 50+ generation have had enough of managing people but want to do good quality, challenging work and are still ambitious. Project-based, flexible tasks based on outcomes serve everyone better.

Tomlinson adds a final word of warning to employers and the government, “Despite the current media headlines, this generation is not lazing around. We are working with thousands of this age, and they are starting businesses, becoming consultants, helping local schools and charities and angel investing. Employers really need to focus on appealing offers for the 50+ if they are to attract them back. They are contributing to the economy but not in ways that are immediately obvious to the statisticians.”

About Next-Up

Next-Up runs workshops and also has an online platform, Rethink Retirement, to help people over 50 understand the emotional impact of retirement and inspire them with ideas as to what they do next. The platform has ten modules and dozens of videos of people sharing what they have done next - beekeeping to wedding flower growing; Voluntary Service Overseas to starting businesses; becoming a coach and mentoring tech entrepreneurs to angel investing; helping charities through projects or as a trustee; helping dyslexic children at school to becoming a qualified sailor and delivering new yachts; becoming a trustee, consultant or non-executive director.

A key focus is to help people develop new skills including creating a new personal identity, how to make new connections and use social media, especially LinkedIn (only 16% of 50+ generation are on LinkedIn, yet this is a key recruitment tool). Next-Up highlights the need to talk to family and friends and show how to talk to contacts to understand markets and find opportunities..