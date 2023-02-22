The Global Food Starch Market Is Likely To Climb To USD $29.1 Billion by 2026

The growth of the global food starch market is expected to be driven by expansion of the food processing and food service industries.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Food Starch Market by Raw Material, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026, " The global food starch market size was $18.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6395

Increase in demand for high-quality food & beverages in terms of taste and nutritional content has been witnessed all across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preference from regular staple food to enhanced food products, which foster the demand for starch in the food & beverages industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Some of the key players in the food starch market analysis includes ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, BENEO, Roquette Frères, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited, Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd., and Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟐𝟒𝟗 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/68066815ffa0aabbd9fa2d7c5748c281

Owing to versatile properties, starch find its application in the food industry. For instance, starch acts as a thickening & emulsifying agent and a texturant. Moreover, it used in gelling, stabilizing, and adhesion. Furthermore, it has rheology modifying property, which has resulted in its widespread adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the global food starch industry. Major application of starch includes bakery, confectionary, sauces, processed meats, noodles, pasta, dry mixes soups, salads dressings, puddings, and pie fillings.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The global food starch market is segmented into raw material, type, end user, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is fragmented into maize, wheat, and others. By type, it is categorized into modified starch, native starch, and sweeteners. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Food Starch Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Food Starch Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6395

Recent years have seen transition in food consuming habits of the population around the world. People are now becoming concern about the type of food they are consuming along with monitoring calorie and other vital nutrients. Starch is a high-calorie food product. Furthermore, essential nutrients such as protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals are missing from starches. In addition, starch breaks down into glucose, which is expected to increase sugar levels.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Licorice Extract Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/licorice-extract-market-A06712

Bakery Enzymes Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market-A14368

Corn hydrolysate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866

Catechin Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catechin-market-A06590

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.