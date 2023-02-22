Submit Release
Global Transparent Conductive Coating Market Size & Analysis

The paramount competitors covered in the global transparent conductive coating market report are PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Rodenstock GmbH, Penn Optical, Janos Technology, Honeywell International Inc, VIAVI Solutions Inc, and Quantum Coating among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Transparent Conductive Coating Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Technological advancements and increasing usage of conductive coatings in the consumer electronics space are expected to help increase the growth of the market. The majority of the conductive coatings are utilized in consumer electronics such as tablet PCs, cell phones, televisions, monitors, and all-in-one computers.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the structure outlook, the polycrystalline segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the smart displays segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Rodenstock GmbH, Penn Optical, Janos Technology, Honeywell International Inc, VIAVI Solutions Inc, and Quantum Coating among others, are some of the key players in the market

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Polycrystalline
  • Amorphous

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Inorganic
  • Organic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solar Cells/Panels
  • Smart Displays
  • Induction
  • OLEDs
  • LCDs
  • Photovoltaic Devices

Layers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Indium Tin Oxide
  • Fluorine Doped Tin Oxide
  • Zinc Oxide
  • Carbon Nanotubes
  • Graphene

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Electronics
  • Automobile
  • Optics
  • Solar

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


You just read:

