GTT Selected by Eluvio to Extend Its Next-Generation Utility Blockchain Content Network

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced that it was selected by content blockchain pioneer Eluvio to provide Dedicated Internet Access services to extend the global reach of Eluvio’s utility blockchain network for content.



The Eluvio Content Fabric is a hyper-efficient utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. Since 2021, Eluvio has leveraged GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone — ranked among the largest in the industry1 and connecting more than 260 cities on six continents — to support Eluvio-owned nodes across its decentralized network architecture. GTT’s strong relationships with local providers around the world provide IP transit to ensure that content distributed from the Eluvio Fabric network reaches end users.

“Our new agreement with GTT helps us deliver premium digital content efficiently and securely via the GTT global Tier 1 IP network, with peering arrangements that allow us to maximize our scale and reach,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. “GTT offers the capacity and flexibility to accommodate our nodes’ bandwidth requirements so we can manage everything from massive blockbuster events to exclusive premium video experiences for content creators and publishers.”

Companies and creators whose video and content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include MGM Studios, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, Fox Entertainment, Globo, Microsoft, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, Rita Ora, and many others.

“GTT’s Tier 1 IP backbone offers the network performance and resiliency Eluvio requires to deliver content globally,” said Ernie Ortega, CEO of GTT. “We are pleased that Eluvio selected GTT as a key partner to support its innovative content blockchain that gives content owners around the world the ability to directly reach audiences with high-quality video streaming and new Web3 entertainment experiences.”



Eluvio’s novel protocol allows content to be delivered directly from source as on-demand streams, live streams, and dynamic sequences without the use of separate transcoding services, content delivery networks (CDNs), or aggregation services, and without creating file copies. It provides low-latency, high-quality 4K video publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, dynamic and static distribution, and blockchain versioning and minting of blockchain assets for all ranges of content experiences. Eluvio enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more.

GTT recently announced a 400G upgrade to its global Tier 1 IP network at multiple network layers that include the core IP backbone and metro extensions, as well as customer service nodes. The upgrade is designed to give customers the most advanced internet networking platform so that they can realize maximum business benefits from managed SD-WAN as well as the full array of enhanced internet services that GTT offers.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social, and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( https://live.eluv.io ) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and blockchain monetization including minting of on chain assets for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include MGM Studios, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, Fox Entertainment, Globo, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and recognized with 11 issued US patents.

