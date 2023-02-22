Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,373 in the last 365 days.

ManTech Wins $28 Million Navy Contract for Intelligent Systems Engineering of Towed Acoustic Sensors to Detect Submarine Activity

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech has been awarded a $28 million recompete contract with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock Division to provide Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) to NSWC’s Towed Acoustic Sensor program. This program focuses on advancing how sensors detect, measure and identify acoustic emissions from surface and sub-surface vessels.

“ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission for NSWC Carderock Division’s towed sensor program, a vital factor in safeguarding national security,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense sector. “ManTech has done this work for more than 30 years, supporting a mission critical capability especially in the current environment.”

ManTech ISE solutions will test and calibrate vessel-towed sensors deployed fleet-wide to monitor surface ships, submarines and underwater drones. ManTech’s end-to-end ISE approach will support and enhance the customer’s In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) role for overall engineering, test, maintenance and logistics requirements.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.446.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb35a0a4-a554-489a-9aff-8697df58d750


Primary Logo

David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager, ManTech’s Defense sector

“ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission for NSWC Carderock Division’s towed sensor program, a vital factor in safeguarding national security. ManTech has done this work for more than 30 years, supporting a mission critical capability especially in the current environment.”

You just read:

ManTech Wins $28 Million Navy Contract for Intelligent Systems Engineering of Towed Acoustic Sensors to Detect Submarine Activity

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.