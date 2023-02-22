Submit Release
Amarin to Present at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Karim Mikhail, Amarin’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference.

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference (March 6 – 8th, 2023; Boston)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023; 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/amrn/2010876

The conference presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

About Amarin  

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.  

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information  

Investor Inquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Amarin Corporation plc  
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries) 

Media Inquiries:
Communications 
Amarin Corporation plc  
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)  


