Quantum Energy Partners and Bison Announce the Formation of Bison Oil & Gas Partners IV, LLC and the Closing of Multiple DJ Basin Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”) and the management of Bison Oil & Gas (“Bison”) announce the formation of Bison Oil & Gas Partners IV, LLC (“Bison IV”) with equity capital commitments in excess of $500 million. Building on the success of prior Bison entities, Bison IV will focus on the acquisition and responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and Wyoming (the “DJ Basin”). Since inception, Bison IV has closed multiple acquisitions covering more than 75,000 net acres and with current production in excess of 25,000 boepd.



“We are pleased to partner with Austin Akers, David Gonzales and the broader Bison team,” said Alex Jackson, Managing Director at Quantum. “We have followed Bison closely for many years and they have proven to be exceptional entrepreneurs, high-quality operators of unconventional resources and responsible stewards of their assets.” Jonathan Regan, Partner at Quantum, added “The Bison team has an impressive track record of value creation for its investors across upstream, midstream, mineral, and royalty assets. We believe that the current environment presents an attractive opportunity to build a large-scale acquisition and development platform together in the resource-rich DJ Basin.”

Austin Akers, CEO of Bison IV, said “We look forward to building on the prior successes of the Bison franchise with Quantum Energy Partners at Bison IV. We at Bison believe the DJ Basin possesses some of the most economic development opportunities in North America and we appreciate Quantum’s support to facilitate a consolidation of such an opportunity-rich basin. Finally, we are excited about the operational scale we have rapidly achieved at Bison IV and look forward to achieving even greater scale through acquisitions and development.”

About Bison IV

Bison IV is a Denver-based company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties in the Rocky Mountain region, with an emphasis on the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming. The Bison team has operated in the DJ Basin since 2015, during which time it has successfully formed and monetized multiple partnerships. For more information on Bison, please visit www.bisonog.com.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $20 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110.