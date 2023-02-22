Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,264 in the last 365 days.

Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year Ending December 31, 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the fourth quarter and calendar year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer, and Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.

Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register at the link here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

Contacts
For Media Relations
Lee Gold
press@blade.com

For Investor Relations
Ravi Jani
investors@blade.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year Ending December 31, 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.