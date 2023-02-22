Chris Genszler Pens A Book on How He Survived The Fight For His Own Life
Chris Genszler’s second shot at lifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How would life look like to someone who almost lost it? “Letters from Levi” is a book written by Chris Genszler and published in the year 2021. In this book, he tells the story of an unforgettable event he had and how it was like a personal wake-up call.
According to some, both love and life are sweeter the second time around. In this book, Chris Genszler narrates the tale of his own experience of a second chance.
Chris had this interpretation when his life was spared from a big life-changing event, saying it was because of God’s divine intervention that he came out of it wide awake realizing the real essence of life and God’s will. Upon sobering up from the impact of it, he found himself in God's timetable chosen to comply with God’s scheme in welcoming and taking care of the ones who’ll have the same realization.
After that, he becomes aware that his outlook on life has changed, and that God’s hand has always been there working for the good. Pursuing an attitude of positivity and having a grateful heart is just one of the many aspects in life that he noticed.
This is an inspirational book that might change one's viewpoint in life as the author shares the effects of the near-death experience he encountered. Chris understood that life is worth living and he choose to live it with a greater purpose.
His realization and reflections gave him the serenity that can only come from understanding that God is in control and that this second chance has a reason.
Know someone who wants to have a second chance at life? This book will be of great help to open hearts and minds, that one doesn’t need a life threatening experience or to have a new and transformed life.
“Letters from Levi” is available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores. Grab a copy now!
