Global Pneumonia Testing Market to Witness Steady Growth due to Increasing Incidence of Pneumonia Cases Worldwide

Pneumonia Testing Market to Achieve Remarkable Growth by 2030, Driven by Rising Incidence of Pneumonia and Advancements in Testing Technologies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to grow from $1.6 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ $1.6 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐ญ๐จ $3.0 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.5% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. Pneumonia is a complicated infection that affects the lower respiratory tract and is characterized by symptoms, such as short breathing, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. Air sacs of the lungs called as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that cause inflammation during pneumonia. It is mainly caused by microorganisms, such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites, which affects people with weakened immune systems and is common in children and the geriatric population. The treatment of pneumonia depends on the severity of symptoms and types of pathogens. Antibiotics are given to treat pneumonia caused by bacterial infections. Antifungals are prescribed to treat pneumonia caused by fungi. It is quite difficult to diagnose pneumonia as its clinical symptoms overlap with many other diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, and the common cold.

๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’๐’š ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‘๐’๐’†๐’–๐’Ž๐’๐’๐’Š๐’‚ ๐’•๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘จ๐’” ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’—๐’Š๐’ ๐’–๐’‚๐’๐’” ๐’”๐’–๐’‡๐’‡๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‡๐’“๐’๐’Ž ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’‰๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’๐’š ๐’”๐’–๐’”๐’„๐’†๐’‘๐’•๐’Š๐’ƒ๐’๐’† ๐’•๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’†๐’–๐’Ž๐’๐’๐’Š๐’‚, ๐’•๐’‰๐’–๐’” ๐’„๐’‚๐’–๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’”๐’‰๐’๐’“๐’•๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’‰ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’Ž๐’–๐’„๐’–๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’—๐’†๐’๐’๐’Š.๐‘ป๐’‰๐’Š๐’” ๐’Š๐’” ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’‘๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‘๐’๐’†๐’–๐’Ž๐’๐’๐’Š๐’‚ ๐’•๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘ฐ๐’ ๐’‚๐’ ๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’, ๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘น&๐‘ซ ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19-๐’‚๐’”๐’”๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’†๐’–๐’Ž๐’๐’๐’Š๐’‚ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’†๐’๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’† ๐’‰๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’‰ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

The rise in the adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are indeed key drivers of the pneumonia testing market growth. POC testing enables healthcare professionals to quickly diagnose and treat patients with pneumonia, which can lead to better health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population and the growth in prevalence of pneumonia among children are significant factors fueling the growth of the pneumonia testing market. The elderly and young children are more susceptible to pneumonia, which drives the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests.

Additionally, the surge in advances in pneumonia diagnostics, such as the development of new biomarkers and imaging techniques, is also driving market growth. These advances enable healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose pneumonia more accurately, which leads to better patient outcomes.

The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key market players are also significant market opportunities for the pneumonia testing market. These factors support the growth of the market and enable healthcare professionals to provide better care to patients with pneumonia.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

4. Hologic Inc.

5. BioMerieux

6. Becton

7. Dickenson and Company

8. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9. Meridian Biosciences

10. Quest Diagnostics

11. Quidel.

โ€ƒ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

By Type:

Consumables

Analyzers

By Method:

Molecular Diagnostics

Point of Care Testing

Immunodiagnostics

By Technology:

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA)

Immunofluorescence

Western Blot

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare

Others

By Region:

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico):

North America is one of the largest markets for pneumonia testing due to the high prevalence of pneumonia and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are driving the growth of the pneumonia testing market in the region. The U.S. is the largest market for pneumonia testing in North America due to the high healthcare expenditure, presence of major market players, and a growing geriatric population.

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe):

Europe is another significant market for pneumonia testing due to the increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are also driving market growth. Germany is the largest market for pneumonia testing in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific):

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the pneumonia testing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are driving market growth. China is the largest market for pneumonia testing in Asia-Pacific due to the large population and increasing healthcare expenditure.

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA):

The LAMEA region is expected to experience significant growth in the pneumonia testing market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region are driving market growth. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are also expected to drive market growth in the region. Brazil is the largest market for pneumonia testing in LAMEA, followed by Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

