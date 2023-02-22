Global Pneumonia Testing Market to Witness Steady Growth due to Increasing Incidence of Pneumonia Cases Worldwide

PneumoniaDiagnosis, PneumoniaScreening , PneumoniaPrevention , LungInfectionTesting , RespiratoryIllnessTesting , HealthcareTesting , DiagnosticsTesting

Pneumonia Testing Market to Achieve Remarkable Growth by 2030, Driven by Rising Incidence of Pneumonia and Advancements in Testing Technologies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to grow from $1.6 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $1.6 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐭𝐨 $3.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. Pneumonia is a complicated infection that affects the lower respiratory tract and is characterized by symptoms, such as short breathing, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. Air sacs of the lungs called as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that cause inflammation during pneumonia. It is mainly caused by microorganisms, such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites, which affects people with weakened immune systems and is common in children and the geriatric population. The treatment of pneumonia depends on the severity of symptoms and types of pathogens. Antibiotics are given to treat pneumonia caused by bacterial infections. Antifungals are prescribed to treat pneumonia caused by fungi. It is quite difficult to diagnose pneumonia as its clinical symptoms overlap with many other diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, and the common cold.

𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂 𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑨𝒔 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂, 𝒕𝒉𝒖𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒖𝒄𝒖𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒐𝒍𝒊.𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂 𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑰𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝑹&𝑫 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19-𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒑𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒊𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

The rise in the adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are indeed key drivers of the pneumonia testing market growth. POC testing enables healthcare professionals to quickly diagnose and treat patients with pneumonia, which can lead to better health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population and the growth in prevalence of pneumonia among children are significant factors fueling the growth of the pneumonia testing market. The elderly and young children are more susceptible to pneumonia, which drives the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests.

Additionally, the surge in advances in pneumonia diagnostics, such as the development of new biomarkers and imaging techniques, is also driving market growth. These advances enable healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose pneumonia more accurately, which leads to better patient outcomes.

The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key market players are also significant market opportunities for the pneumonia testing market. These factors support the growth of the market and enable healthcare professionals to provide better care to patients with pneumonia.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

4. Hologic Inc.

5. BioMerieux

6. Becton

7. Dickenson and Company

8. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9. Meridian Biosciences

10. Quest Diagnostics

11. Quidel.

𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Type:

Consumables

Analyzers

By Method:

Molecular Diagnostics

Point of Care Testing

Immunodiagnostics

By Technology:

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA)

Immunofluorescence

Western Blot

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare

Others

By Region:

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico):

North America is one of the largest markets for pneumonia testing due to the high prevalence of pneumonia and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are driving the growth of the pneumonia testing market in the region. The U.S. is the largest market for pneumonia testing in North America due to the high healthcare expenditure, presence of major market players, and a growing geriatric population.

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe):

Europe is another significant market for pneumonia testing due to the increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are also driving market growth. Germany is the largest market for pneumonia testing in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific):

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the pneumonia testing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of nucleic acid detection methods are driving market growth. China is the largest market for pneumonia testing in Asia-Pacific due to the large population and increasing healthcare expenditure.

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA):

The LAMEA region is expected to experience significant growth in the pneumonia testing market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pneumonia and the growing geriatric population in the region are driving market growth. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are also expected to drive market growth in the region. Brazil is the largest market for pneumonia testing in LAMEA, followed by Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current size of the pneumonia testing market, and what is the projected market size in the coming years?

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the pneumonia testing market, and which factors are expected to have the most significant impact on the market in the coming years?

3. What are the most commonly used methods and technologies for pneumonia testing, and which ones are expected to experience the highest growth in the coming years?

